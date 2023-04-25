The Examiner
The 10 thylacine statues in the Brisbane Street mall will be relocated to Civic Square

Alison Foletta
Alison Foletta
Updated April 25 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 3:00pm
Brisbane Street mall statues to be removed this week

The City of Launceston council say the thylacine statues in Brisbane St Mall will be moved by the end of April.

