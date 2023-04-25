Brisbane Street mall statues to be removed this week

The City of Launceston council say the thylacine statues in Brisbane St Mall will be moved by the end of April.
In response to a query by Councillor Tim Walker, who asked for a timeline on the removal since the council approved it in March.
Community development manager Dan Ryan said work had been completed in April to have the statues removed from the mall.
"The thylacines are due to come out of the mall [this week]," he said.
"In terms of the placement, our team is currently working with the artist to make sure we have the right placement through Civic Square and finding suitable locations."
Mr Ryan said they are "finetuning" the sites the statues will be placed.
The ten statues were commissioned by the council in 2018 during the redevelopment of the mall space, since then the sculptures have created some pedestrian hazards.
The sculptures have resulted in several pedestrian falls, have limited the options for installation of additional greenery, and have reduced the space's functionality for public events - such as the annual lighting of the Christmas tree.
The statues locations in the mall will be replaced with greenery which will be placed in approximately six months.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
