The long-awaited Defence Strategic Review report released on Monday has recommended that two major army contracts involving Tasmanian companies be either scrapped or scaled back significantly.
The landmark Defence report recommended that a planned purchase of another 30 AS9 Huntsmen self-propelled artillery vehicles be scrapped, and that another contract for infantry fighting vehicles be reduced from 450 vehicles down to 129.
The Defence Department is yet to announce whether Hanwha's Redback infantry fighting vehicles or German company Rheinmetall's Lynx infantry vehicles would be purchased.
But regardless, the recommendations of the Defence Strategic Review have now cut the value of the infantry vehicle project by two-thirds, and the artillery project by half.
The decision will come as a blow to companies that were set to supply components to the contractors, including North-West coast-based Elphinstone and Penguin Composites, both of which had been set to supply Hanwha 's Redback vehicles if its bid was accepted.
Elphinstone, which only recently expanded from its core market of building heavy mining vehicles, is set to supply parts for both Hanwha's successful AS9 Huntsmen self-propelled artillery project, and its possible Redback contract.
Ben Sandow, general manager of Burnie-based Elphinstone, said recently that the company would likely scale up its operations should the Hanwha infantry fighting vehicle bid be successful.
It was unclear whether that would still be the case under the scaled down production recommended by the report.
Other companies bound for disappointment included Hobart-based CBG Systems, which had also been selected by Hanwha to supply parts for the Redbacks if its bid succeeded.
Tasmanian Defence Industries minister, Madeleine Ogilvie, said the Defence Strategic Review was bound to have "disappointed" some Tasmanian companies.
"I have already spoken with Australian Defence Industries Minister, Pat Conroy in relation to the Defence Strategic Review report, and outlined the case for Tasmanian manufacturers and businesses," she said.
"Our local defence industry has been long awaiting the outcome of this review, and it is absolutely essential that the Tasmanian industry and our people are able to participate in some of the largest defence procurement efforts Australia has undertaken in decades."
She has invited Pat Conroy to Tasmania to meet with local industry leaders, she said.
"Team Tasmania's participation across the six Defence Strategic Review priority areas must be prioritised."
She also said the state government was "working through the full report to identify additional opportunities for our businesses, including opportunities in shipbuilding, space situational awareness, cyber security, and workforce development".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.