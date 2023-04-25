With the Birchalls car park now destined for another development, the question of a much wanted new central bus interchange remains which residents have demanded for over a decade.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said the council's priority at this stage is the delivery of the redevelopment of the former Birchalls-Katies building in the Brisbane Street Mall. The Birchalls building was purchased by the council for over $8 million in 2020.
The Birchalls car park on Paterson Street was planned for a $90 million creative precinct, including the bus interchange.
It was announced in 2021 with then-mayor Albert van Zetten saying while the council was confident the private development would be completed, if it wasn't, the bus exchange would still go ahead.
This fell through due to legal battles over ownership of the carpark which was settled in January 2023 with the current owner being awarded a permit to develop the site for a multi-use site by tribunal.
Cr Gibson said work continued on the bus interchange.
"In terms of the bus interchange, an extensive body of work has been undertaken by the council regarding the future public transport needs of the broader community," he said.
"That report by consultants Pitt & Sherry, which can be found on the council's website, investigated the issues and options and canvassed a number of possible locations for bus stops across the Launceston CBD."
A 2014 report by Pitt & Sherry, Launceston CBD Bus Interchange Study, and a 2017 relocation feasibility study found 12 alternative locations.
These included St Johns Street North, Paterson Street Central, Paterson Street East, Charles Street North A, Brisbane Street North and others on Cameron Street and the Kingsway.
The Launceston Central Bus Interchange is currently at St Johns Street. In 2011, a survey conducted by the council found people avoided the area after 2.30pm due to anti-social behaviour.
The survey recommended moving the St John Street bus stops.
In 2017, businesses put to council a petition to relocate the bus stops in order to combat the anti-social behaviour in that location.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
