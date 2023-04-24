COVID-19 vax available from pharmacies

COVID-19 vaccinations have increased in recent weeks TerryWhite Chemmart Mowbray pharmacist, Brad Turner says.
He said the pharmacy was providing about 15 vaccinations a day at no cost because of subsidisation by the Federal Government.
He said that the recent increase had come partly because pharmacists were checking patients COVID-19 status at the same time as providing seasonal influenza vaccinations.
"People have a choice as to where they can get their vaccination, however we understand that many GPs are no longer offering COVID vaccines and are referring to pharmacies," Mr Turner said.
"Pharmacies are often able to provide a vaccination on the spot, without an appointment, so it is very convenient."
Mr Turner said that vaccinations had quietened considerably until the most recent recommendation from ATAGI (Australian Technical Advisory Group) in February.
"It had literally dropped to the odd one here and there," he said.
"That update has triggered people a bit and meant a lot more people are now eligible."
He said at the time when people were getting their third dose the pharmacy was doing 50-80 vaccinations a day.
While COVID-19 vaccine is free the flu vaccine can be up to $24.95 for private patients or $20 under the National Immunisation program for people over 65 or with chronic illnesses.
Tasmanian Department of Health figures for the week ending Thursday April 20 revealed that there were 944 news cases over the prior week - or 135 cases a day.
In northern Tasmania there were and average of 29 cases a day compered with 27 in the north west Tasmania and 76 in southern Tasmania.
It resulted in 37 hospital admissions including one person admitted to an intensive care unit.
Since the pandemic started in 2020 272 people have died in Tasmania, Department figures show.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
