The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Commerce leader says graffiti is becoming more prevalent in Launceston

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated April 25 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Camber of Commerce chief officer Will Cassidy said creative outlets were a good way to combat graffiti which can cause businesses grievances.
Launceston Camber of Commerce chief officer Will Cassidy said creative outlets were a good way to combat graffiti which can cause businesses grievances.

Head of Launceston Chamber of Commerce, Will Cassidy claims graffiti is an ongoing cost to Launceston businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.