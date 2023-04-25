Head of Launceston Chamber of Commerce, Will Cassidy claims graffiti is an ongoing cost to Launceston businesses.
Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief officer Cassidy said tagging, in particular, had become more prevalent.
"It's another expense for businesses and cleaning over graffiti can be can be quite time-consuming. Or you may have to get professionals involved and not to remove it is a very poor look for a business," he said.
"Anything we can do to limit the amount of graffiti on our businesses is vital."
The City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said graffiti is a challenge in all cities across Australia and, indeed, across the world.
The council had a comprehensive approach to combating graffiti but is only authorised to remove graffiti from council-owned property.
The council wants to encourage safe, creative spaces through public art and legal graffiti places.
"Council's focus will always be to discourage mindless tagging and vandalism while also encouraging legitimate street artists," Cr Gibson said.
"The wall at the Skate Park in Royal Park is currently made available for street art, allowing legal expression for graffiti artists, and we've also made laneways like Dicky White's Lane and the laneway next to the Paterson Street West car park available to street artists in the past."
Preventing graffiti requires everyone in the community to be active and take ownership of the problem, the mayor said.
Mr Cassidy supported the use of an artistic outlet to combat graffiti vandalism.
"Melbourne has embraced a laneway culture with street art. So that might be something we need to look at here," he said.
Tasmania Police encourage people who witness graffiti activity to report it to police on 131 444 or via Crime Stoppers crimestopperstas.com.au.
Graffiti can also be reported to the council's customer service desk, email or via snap, send, solve.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
