Launceston needs a a long-term tourism vision

AS tourism is responsible for about 13 per cent of employment in Tasmania, its importance is obvious. There are related matters that also seem obvious.
Tourists of all ages love rail travel, so it would seem fundamental to maximise these opportunities. Instead of converting rail corridors to bike paths, why not upgrade rail transport to include a dedicated carriage to bike transport and encourage both rail and bike tourism? Where appropriate, bike paths could be established and integrated along rail lines. A win-win situation.
Tasmania is ideally placed to attract increased tourism, including:
Increasing rail experiences.
Increasing biking and hiking opportunities.
Cable car project on kunanyi/Mt Wellington. Surely this can be integrated in a sensible and sensitive manner, successfully done worldwide.
Natural advantages - pristine wilderness, flora and fauna, sea travel, food, wine and whisky, golf etc.
Tasmania has the opportunities - what we need is a long-term vision.
A barrage on the Tamar River - wouldn't that be visionary!
Peter Millar,
Trevallyn
WRITER Ian Kent's comments concerning Bass MHR Bridget Archer's decision to vote "yes" at the forthcoming referendum on The Voice adds further confusion to readers regarding Ms Archer's personal right to decision-making. ("Ideological Paradigm Confusion"- Examiner April 11). Why does Mr Kent, on the one hand, acknowledge that Liberal Party members are allowed a conscience vote on such issues but then berate her for doing so? We need more people in parliament like Ms Archer who at least look at legislative changes on balance and vote for what they think is best for Australia and not just for vested interest and narrow-minded Party ideology. Should Ms Archer ever become an Independent or other, as Mr Kent suggests, I'm sure she'd beat any Liberal Party candidate against her in the electorate, based on her parliamentary history.
Raymond Harvey,
Claremont
INDEED you should very well ask Glennis (The Examiner, April 11).
I had letters published praising the efforts of volunteers and the Australian Federal Government on WorldPride Sydney held several weeks ago.
Days following, I discovered overnight my business frontage was vandalised! Little did the perpetrators know their actions were caught on surveillance and their actions helped quadruple takings over the following days.
Unfortunately, even in 2023, a collective of Launceston residents still oppose the acceptance of passionate, engaging people who go beyond their call of duty for people and country.
Bruce Webb, Launceston
I READ with interest the Letters to the Editor (The Examiner, April 8), with wonderment.
What a division of our population is occurring right now about the PM's VOICE, and we have not even had a vote yet. Anyone opposing the concept is called a racist, other names have been bandied around and even today's editorial reckons Peter Dutton has killed the Liberals. However, no one against the vote has called those for the vote any names. It is a one-way street, vote yes, or you are a racist idiot.
Please look at what we know so far (nothing really) and think along these lines. You apply for a housing loan and the bank asks you to sign the loan agreement but will not give you the details on the length of the loan, what the interest rate will be and monthly repayments. This is what the PM is asking us to do, vote on something then he will reveal the finite details later.
I do not work that way and never will.
Larry Smith, Hervey Bay
I HAVE just seen an advert for our local health fund promising a monetary gift should one take up hospital and extras cover. With costs rising and more people dropping out, surely it would make more sense for the funds to drop their astronomical fees than to give freebies or money to attract a few more clients while others leave in droves?
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
