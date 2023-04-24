Launceston needs a a long-term tourism vision

WRITER Ian Kent's comments concerning Bass MHR Bridget Archer's decision to vote "yes" at the forthcoming referendum on The Voice adds further confusion to readers regarding Ms Archer's personal right to decision-making. ("Ideological Paradigm Confusion"- Examiner April 11). Why does Mr Kent, on the one hand, acknowledge that Liberal Party members are allowed a conscience vote on such issues but then berate her for doing so? We need more people in parliament like Ms Archer who at least look at legislative changes on balance and vote for what they think is best for Australia and not just for vested interest and narrow-minded Party ideology. Should Ms Archer ever become an Independent or other, as Mr Kent suggests, I'm sure she'd beat any Liberal Party candidate against her in the electorate, based on her parliamentary history.