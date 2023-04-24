Tasmanians are owed $62 million in unpaid superannuation for 2019-2020 - the latest figures available - or about $1335 per worker, according to analysis of Australian Tax Office data by lobby group Industry Super Australia.
The group, which represents the interests of Australia's trillion dollar industry superannuation system, has called for the federal government to mandate that super be paid at the same time as wages in order to stop dodgy employers trying to hide underpayments.
Because super payments at the moment can be legally paid quarterly, it's harder for employees to track if the super deposited into a fund is less than the amount reported on a payslip, according to Industry Super Australia (ISA).
ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said while most employers did the right thing, some exploited this time gap to hide underpayments from their staff and gain an unfair advantage over competitors.
"Only by aligning payment of super and wages will the government protect millions of Australians missing out on what they're owed and falling off the unpaid super cliff," Mr Dean said.
In Tasmania, about 22 per cent of workers are missing superannuation payments.
The highest rate of missing payments was recorded in the Braddon electorate, where 9,450 workers, or 24 per cent of the workforce, were collectively underpaid by $12.8 million in 2019-2020, according to the data.
Lyons was second, with 22 per cent of workers missing $12.9 million; Bass workers have been underpaid by $11.8 million.
Jason Murray, CEO, Spirit Super - Tasmania's biggest superannuation fund - said lost super was a "significant" issue for Tasmanian workers.
"We're very supportive of moves to make it easier for workers to track, and be confident that they're being paid their super at the same time as their wages. Having super paid on pay day would help," he said.
"We often see that super is unpaid, for example, when young people are working multiple jobs or there's been an incorrect contact detail provided to their fund," he said.
Industry and government have taken steps to make finding lost super a lot easier than in the past, he said, such as the 'Find My Super' function on the ATO's MyGov portal.
His comments came after a National Audit Office report published last year found that the ATO recovers just 15 per cent of unpaid superannuation, on average.
Jessica Munday, secretary of Unions Tasmania, said she supported the call for super to be paid with wages.
She also said the ATO needed to do more to recover unpaid superannuation.
"We've long argued that because the ATO hasn't been successful, there should be provisions enabling unions and workers to be able to pursue unpaid super as well," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.