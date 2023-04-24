Voters will soon go to the polls to elect three representatives to the Legislative Council, but very few will likely consider the work and expense that goes in to political campaigns.
And like much of life, the amount of work and expense needed isn't evenly distributed.
Candidates can drive across two of the electorates up for contest - Rumney and Launceston - in a matter of minutes.
Only one of the three requires not just hours to traverse by car, but also an aircraft to reach its most isolated area.
That electorate, of course, is Murchison, the seat stretching nearly 420 km top to bottom, from King Island in the north, down to the West Coast.
For the four candidates contesting Murchison, it can be an expensive campaign.
Murchison incumbent, independent MLC Ruth Forrest, recalled that she was forced to get a bank loan for her first campaign in 2005.
With petrol prices as high as they are, covering her entire electorate is an expensive prospect.
Unlike in federal elections, state candidates are not refunded for any of their spending.
The electorate of Braddon, for example, encompasses Murchison.
But successful Braddon candidate Gavin Pearce received funding from the AEC of $2.91 per vote.
The candidates in next month's Legislative Council elections will receive no such refunds from the Tasmanian Electoral Commission.
A Bill currently before Parliament, the Electoral Disclosure and Funding Act 2021, aims to remedy the situation by providing public funding of $6 for each formal first preference received by candidates, with a threshold minimum of four per cent of the vote needed to access the funding.
But that only applies to candidates for the House of Assembly - the Bill makes no mention of public funding for Legislative Council candidates.
For candidates in Murchison, petrol and flights to King Island are the big expenses.
Rex Airlines is selling round-trip tickets from Burnie to King Island for $359.
Burnie to Strahan is a two-hour drive over 179km; Burnie to Smithton is an 85km drive, taking just over an hour. All are significant voter populations that any successful candidate would need to tap.
By contrast, campaigning in the other two seats up for grabs - Launceston and Rumney in Hobart - will be relatively cheap.
In the seat of Launceston, independent incumbent Rosemary Armitage and her only opponent, Greens candidate Cecily Rosol, can drive from the very top of the electorate in East Launceston, to the bottom at Western Junction in 15 minutes.
Much of the campaigning can be done on foot, door-knocking, or putting up local signage.
It's a similar story in Rumney.
The drive from Old Beach in the North, to South Arm in the South, takes slightly longer, about 50 minutes.
If passed, the Electoral Disclosure and Funding Act 2021 would ease the pressure on candidates' finances - especially for the larger electorates for which significant spending is involved.
But the Bill's failure to address funding for the Legislative Council is an oversight - and perhaps the real reason it has languished in the upper house since November last year.
