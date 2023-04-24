Distressed military families all over the country are to get help because of a bright Tasmanian idea.
Suzanne Curry was inspired to volunteer to help Legacy which supports the families of military people who have either died or been badly injured, including mentally.
As Legacy approached its centenary this year, she thought it would be great if a new variety of flower was developed and put on sale, with some of the proceeds coming back to the organisation.
Botanists were approached and they worked on varieties of grevillea, a shrub which suits virtually all Australian climes except the Northern Territory. Tasmania is very good territory for it.
The result of her idea and the botanists' work is a new variety called Grevillea 'LegacyFlame'.
It has bright flame-like orange-red flowers which bloom in autumn and winter. They were designed to resemble the torch and the wreath of laurel which is the symbol of Legacy.
And there are now thousands of the plants in nurseries around Australia, ready to go out to shops. They sell for $15 to $20 a pot, with 80 cents going to Legacy.
The new variety was developed at the Bywong nursery next to Lake George near Canberra. The idea is that they should continue to be grown and sold for years to come, and so provide a stream of income to Legacy.
Under Plant Breeders Right rules, other growers can't simply grow the variety themselves. It's protected by a kind of patent.
Legacy wants its new variety to have a long life on the shelves and then in gardens so distressed families can continue to reap benefits.
"It needs a well-drained position," Belinda Ryan who's growing the plants at a nursery in Canberra said. "They're my babies," she said of the plants she tends. The only thing they don't really like is cold, soaked soil.
Suzanne Curry who got involved with Legacy after she learned of a veteran who had survived appalling conditions building the Burma railway as a prisoner of war of the Japanese.
That veteran, Suzanne said, was the father of the Tasmanian multi-award-winning novelist Richard Flanagan, and his story inspired the Booker prize-winning novel,"The Narrow Road to the Deep North".
Suzanne said the author's father lived near her and his optimism despite all his experience in his ghastly ordeal inspired her to get involved with Legacy and to come up with the plant idea as a centenary celebration.
She said the plant would benefit war widows in several ways. It would provide income to Legacy but also be a good plant for small homes.
"It's a small plant, and that's important," she said, "because a lot of widows are living in small places."
It is low maintenance and small enough to grow in very small gardens, rockeries or large tubs. It can also be planted in clusters in larger gardens and used to attract birds to the garden.
Its compact size meant those military widows could have the plants themselves but it also meant that the general public would buy them and, in doing so, contribute to the upkeep of the widows through the cut which Legacy gets.
