Riverside are pinning their Lakoseljac Cup hopes on an extreme blend of youth and experience.
A glut of talented juniors including last week's match-winner Austin Marshall will team up with versatile veteran Gedi Krusa as Windsor Park hosts Southern Championship opposition for the second round running.
Newly-introduced rules prevent Krusa playing NPL Tasmania until a mid-season transfer window but he is free to play cup games and was in the team which beat Barnstoneworth 6-1 in the last round.
The 32-year-old father-of-one said Saturday's tie against Hobart United is a high priority for Olympic.
"I hope we can do well in the cup and it's good that we have another home game," Krusa said.
"If we work really hard in that game we have a chance to go into the semi-finals and then who knows, it's 50-50 and only one game. So that would be a good chapter to write.
"The cup could be the starting point where we can prove to ourselves that we can be competitive in this state. I believe we definitely can do that and it's my main motivation at the moment that I can play the cups and if we can go through the next round we can get to a semi-final."
The former Lithuanian youth international is hoping to use his previous experience in Latvia, Poland and Estonia and with Devonport and Launceston City to help his new teammates.
"It's been hard for Riverside in the last three years losing a lot more games than winning or drawing and it's never easy to change that mentality, but I believe in the coach and some new players who can lift those here it's going to get better from here.
"I'm definitely happy to be here and help start rebuilding the club by getting better results, being more competitive and changing the mentality."
Meanwhile, that coach - Helder Dos Santos Silva - is determined to build on the success of last week's first league win of the season.
"We are a very young and naive side but I think they were outstanding," he said of Olympic's 2-1 win at Launceston United.
"All of them they want to learn, they are like sponges and I cannot say bad things about these boys. I want to make sure we win, that's my role. I want to bring a winning culture to this club because they deserve it."
Dos Santos Silva said the future of the club was embodied by Marshall, whose 34th-minute goal ended up being the winner at Birch Avenue.
"Austin is a young talent. He's raw, he's like a diamond and I'm pushing him into the NPL but it doesn't mean he's going to play there all the time. We need to nurture these kind of kids, give them the right kind of environment and make sure they have the right pathway.
"He was outstanding throughout the game, not just with his goal. He did really well, he has massive lungs and the future is bright for him. He's someone we need to take care of as a club."
Launceston City coach Daniel Syson is relishing the rare opportunity to swiftly reverse a league result in the cup.
City host Clarence on Saturday a week after Zebras came from behind to claim the points at Wentworth Park in a match Syson wished to quickly forget.
"The tie is a chance to put right what happened last week in terms of being out worked for things that require zero talent - essentially hard work and willingness to win first and second balls," he explained.
"Last week we weren't out footballed, we were beaten by a side who wanted to do all the things that aren't to do with tactics, formations or styles of play."
Syson said several selections will come down to training this week in terms of "who shows the reaction we need to bounce back".
"It's easier to see the team's character after a loss rather than a win. I'm looking for players to dig deep when it gets tough and not shy away from that.
"We are looking forward to putting things right and getting back to our identity as last week was not who Launceston City are anymore.
"The Laka Cup is high on our priority list and the players will give everything come Saturday."
Launceston United find themselves in the odd position of facing Taroona for a fourth time without having squared up to Devonport once.
After a pre-season friendly and two comfortable league wins, the reigning league and cup champs host the Women's Super League's bottom club in a rare Saturday home fixture.
United coach Nick Rawlinson would settle for a repeat of Sunday's 8-0 rout.
"Hopefully we can produce the same performance again," he said. "It's a bit later in the day but if we can have the same performance, it'll be great."
Captain Nichola Clark was delighted how well the team bounced back from it's first stumble of the campaign in a 2-0 home loss to South Hobart.
"I was impressed with their ability to press for a full 90 and something we need to rise to the challenge of," she said of the league leaders.
"The good thing about playing every team four times is that we will have another three goes at them so it's still early days."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
