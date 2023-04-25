Goal-scoring appears to come as easy to Courtney Marten in Northern Tasmania as it did in southern Louisiana.
Just a couple of years after setting records for University of Louisiana-Monroe in the Sun Belt Conference of America's National Collegiate Athletic Association's Division 1, the 23-year-old has hit the ground running for Launceston United in the Women's Super League.
Marten banged in five against Taroona on Sunday, cementing her position in the reigning champions' prolific front line.
Following in the boot prints of compatriot Alexis Mitchell, who was pivotal to United's double-winning campaign last season, Marten has swiftly made herself at home at Birch Avenue.
"I like it here. It's a great club to be a part of," she said. "Everyone's really nice and welcoming."
Originally hailing from Collinsville, near St Louis, in Illinois, Marten said the move to Launceston virtually happened by accident.
"I was not really looking for it but I was open to it and when the opportunity came I thought 'Why not? It'll be cool to go and experience Australia, a country I've never been to, and keep playing soccer.'
"I didn't know anything about Tasmania, I didn't even know it was a thing. It's definitely a lot slower paced to what I'm used to in America where everything's a lot quicker."
Marten has taken little time fitting into Nick Rawlinson's side, sharing goal-scoring responsibilities with last season's golden boot winner Dani Gunton.
"Everything's new here, I'm re-learning the ways Australians live and it's really cool. It's a nice step back from the world and I get a break from everything.
"I've learned to slow down and that everything's not that serious. If you're late to work, it's OK. You get to know people really well because it's a smaller community and that's nice."
Marten has also imported the American custom of rolling up sleeves to make her shirt resemble an AFL guernsey.
"It's just such a habit when I'm hot," she explained. "A lot of people do it in America. If you have the sleeves all the way down to your elbow it's dragging and annoying."
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.