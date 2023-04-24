Early risers were treated to a celestial light show in the early hours of April 24, as the aurora australis danced across the night sky.
The aurora, or southern lights, are created when energised particles emitted by the sun interact with the Earth's atmosphere.
The lights are typically only seen at extreme latitudes, however during periods of high solar activity they can be seen further north.
Burnie area resident Russell Clifton said he was driving south of the River Cam when he noticed the light show and took a picture.
"I noticed a bit of a hue through the clouds and pulled over," Mr Clifton said.
"The clouds started to part and the rest of the display was clear to see.
"I've never seen it quite that prominent without going looking for it...it was pretty spectacular."
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
