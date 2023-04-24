The Examiner
Craig Thomson announced as editor for Australian Community Media's The Examiner

Updated April 24 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 4:50pm
Veteran newsman Craig Thomson is the new editor of the Launceston Examiner. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Veteran newsman Craig Thomson is the new editor of the Launceston Examiner. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Australian Community Media has appointed experienced newsroom leader Craig Thomson as editor of The Examiner.

