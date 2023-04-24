Australian Community Media has appointed experienced newsroom leader Craig Thomson as editor of The Examiner.
The veteran newsman has moved from Brisbane, where he was the editor of five ACM mastheads across Queensland and the Northern Territory.
Mr Thomson was the editor of Dubbo's Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in south-east Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. He was also a radio broadcaster/presenter on Bay FM in the Redlands.
Mr Thomson began his career in community newspapers in 1988. Journalism has always been one of his passions.
"I think good old-fashioned shoe leather on pavement journalism is essential and I'm excited to be working with a team of dedicated journalists who think along similar lines," he said.
I think good old-fashioned shoe leather on pavement journalism is essential and I'm excited to be working with a team of dedicated journalists ...- Craig Thomson
"It is important to me that we deliver a broad spectrum of news for our readers, from local, state and federal politics, community advocacy, entertainment, sport and everything in between. One of my goals is for The Examiner to be Tasmania's go-to read for political news, opinion and analysis.
"We have a top-notch team of journalists in Launceston and Hobart who are ready to provide go-to reads for our readers.
"Along with our great team, I will be working to make The Examiner the trusted news source of choice for residents across the entire state."
You can email Craig at craig.thomson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.