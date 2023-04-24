The mayors for Northern Midlands and Meander Valley Councils have given their verdict on the interim report released during the Future of Local Government review.
The review has identified nine 'community catchment' areas spread across the 29 current local governments which link communities facing similar issues.
These are not boundary recommendations, however the report does state the Local Government Review Board developed the catchments through principals that "will make for robust councils serving cohesive communities".
The Meander Valley and the Northern Midlands councils fall under two of the proposed catchments - the Tamar Valley, centred around Launceston, and the Central and Midlands which covers the periphery.
Meander Valley Council mayor Wayne Johnston said there was still not enough detail presented to local government representatives to develop a strong position.
"The information released to date really does not provide enough detail," Cr Johnston said.
"Any realignment of boundaries or other changes without clarity and time frames brings uncertainty to the sector and this will be stressful.
"Council staff understandably will want answers quickly ... Equally, major investment decisions may need to be re-examined."
Cr Johnston said his council would seek community feedback prior to making any formal submission to the review, and that a submission would be made in due course.
Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles said councillors had not yet discussed the report, however she too criticised a lack of detail in the document.
"The report has outlined three options including amalgamations," Cr Knowles said.
"It does not provide any detail about how amalgamating will achieve the "economies of scale" that we are led to believe will achieve better service provision, cost savings, or better recruitment and retention outcomes."
Community consultation on the Future of Local Government review runs until June 21.
Local Government Minister Nic Street will present the final outcome of the review, and the chosen course of action, for ratification in the state parliament after the final deadline in September.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
