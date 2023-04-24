Carrick harness racing stalwart Brian Mackrill was presented with the prestigious Edgar Tatlow Medal at the annual awards dinner in Launceston on Friday night.
It's hard to imagine a more worthy recipient.
Mackrill is a third-generation harness racing owner, trainer, driver and breeder who has been continually licenced for more than 50 years.
The Edgar Tatlow was introduced to recognise people for their contribution to the industry, usually voluntary, above and beyond their actual participation in harness races.
It's testimony to the size and scope of Mackrill's contribution that he is a life member of the Northern Tasmanian Light Harness Association, Carrick Park Pacing Club and the now defunct Tasmanian Light Harness Council.
Mackrill joined the NTLHA in in the early 1970s and was on the committee until its demise about eight years ago.
At various times he held every executive position and was heavily involved in conducting trials where his roles ranged from field co-ordinator to track preparer, mobile driver and starter.
He also represented the NTLHA at Harness Racing Board meetings, forwarding the views of fellow participants.
As an owner, trainer, driver and breeder, Mackrill has had success not only in Tasmania but in Victoria, NSW and Queensland.
The 100-plus people who attended the dinner saw Ben Yole and his team scoop a host of awards.
Yole was presented with Harness Racing Australia's J D Watts Medal as the leading trainer in the country last season with 393 wins.
He picked up the Tasmanian award as well for his record 314 local wins and his regular drivers made a cleansweep of the their categories.
Yole could also claim a share of two horse-of-the-year awards, including the overall title, as a part-owner of Easter Cup and Raider Stakes winner Longfellow.
HRA also presented a special award to their long-serving legal counsel Dean Cooper for his lifelong contribution to harness racing nationally.
The Hobart lawyer has also been a successful participant, most notably as co-owner of the great Halyer.
Former Tasmanian Pacing Club chairman Ron Walsh and Cecil Devine, a Tasmanian who trained and drove six New Zealand Cup winners, were inducted into the Hall Of Fame.
Other awards presented included: leading driver and junior driver Mitch Ford; leading female driver Bronte Miller; leading female trainer Bianca Beenan; Halwes Medal Matt Howlett; young achiever Jacon Duggan and mini trots Tamsyn Davis.
Jacob Duggan and Malcom Jones were joint winners of the Cavalor Claiming Novice Driver Series decided over five races in Hobart on Sunday night.
They finished with 47 points, three ahead of Brodie Davis.
Jakob White, who finished fifth overall, opened the series with a win on Turquoise Stride, the first of his career.
Davis won the second and third heats on Nyack and Beast Mode, with Duggan winning the fourth on Proficient and Jones the fifth on Kick It To Jack.
Spreyton trainer Mark Ganderton has been in good form at home and will be hoping it can continue when he makes another trip to Melbourne on Saturday.
Ganderton has nominated the classy Sirene Stryker for a $130,000 benchmark 78 race for fillies and mares over 1300m at Sandown.
Sirene Styker, placed in both the Bow Mistress and Vamos Stakes over the Tasmanian summer carnival, made her interstate debut with a photo-finish second to Foxicon at Sandown on April 8.
She was ridden on that occasion by Damien Oliver but her regular rider, Daniel Ganderton, is hoping to be back in the saddle this week.
Ganderton eased back into racing with two rides at Spreyton on Sunday after being sidelined by a broken collarbone.
He told the Tasracing web site he had worked hard on his recovery with the Sirene Stryker ride in mind.
"That's why I've been pushing myself to try and be back," the jockey said.
"She ran terrifically well the other day and is in really good order so hopefully she can knock one over."
Mark Ganderton brought up his fourth win in the past month - from only 11 runners - when Far Away Hit scored at Spreyton on Sunday.
Well-bred three-year-old Cornelian Bay was among the trial winners at Spreyton on Monday morning.
The son of Needs Further and former star mare Rebel Bride sat off the pace in the 1009m open division before rounding up his rivals under a tight hold.
The Leanne Gaffney-trained gelding was impressive winning two of his first three starts early in the season.
He hasn't raced since finishing eighth to Russian Roni in the Tasmanian Guineas on January 6.
The fastest of four 800m trial winners was unraced two-year-old Red Sphere (Stratosphere - Redress) from the Adam Trinder stable.
An inquiry will be held into the conduct of several drivers after the final race in Hobart on Sunday night.
The official stewards' report says the inquiry will focus on the drivers' actions as they were returning to the all-clear steward.
Vision of the horses pulling up after the race showed the winner Aha Reaction stumbling, although it was difficult to see why, and at least three drivers engaging in what could be interpreted as animated discussions.
The stewards' report says the inquiry will be held "at a later date".
With all that's been happening lately, before the next race meeting might be a good idea.
