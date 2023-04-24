The Examiner
Top harness racing honour for Carrick stalwart Brian Mackrill

GM
By Greg Mansfield
April 24 2023 - 4:30pm
Tasmania's harness horse of the year for 2022, Longfellow, wins the Easter Cup at Mowbray. Picture by Stacey Lear
Brian Mackill's lifelong contribution to harness racing has been recognised with the Edgar Tatlow Medal.
Smart mare Sirene Stryker has been entered for a $130,000 race at Sandown on Saturday.
Carrick harness racing stalwart Brian Mackrill was presented with the prestigious Edgar Tatlow Medal at the annual awards dinner in Launceston on Friday night.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

