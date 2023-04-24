The firefighters union has condemned the state's workplace health and safety regulator, claiming the organisation is "demonstrably dysfunctional".
According to the Tasmaninan branch of the United Firefighters Union Australia (UFUA), in the past six months six decisions made by WorkSafe Tasmania against firefighters have been overturned in court.
UFUA Tasmania industrial organiser Stephen McCallum questioned the rigour and motivation behind the workplace health and safety (WHS) regulator's decisions.
"WorkSafe Tasmania are supposed to defend the health and safety of workers, but we repeatedly see them defending the actions of employers in decisions that are later overturned in court," Mr McCallum said.
"These not isolated incidents, these are decisions involving senior employees, including some at the level of Senior Inspector, Regional Manager and Director of Industry Safety.
"It's difficult to determine if this is the result of incompetence or an intentional strategy to undermine the health and safety of Tasmanian workers."
The union organiser called for wholesale changes to the regulator, as any issues with the organisation had ramifications for all workers and not just the state's firefighters.
"The WHS regulator is demonstrably dysfunctional and needs to be overhauled from top to bottom," Mr McCallum said.
UFUA Tasmania say they have approached the Minister for Workplace Safety and Consumer Affairs, Elise Archer, for a meeting.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
