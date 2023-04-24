Launceston teenager Wendy Thomson is making waves on the national pageant stage as she heads to Sydney next week for the Miss Teen Galaxy 2023 finals.
But Wendy isn't just a pretty face; there's substance behind her style.
The 16-year-old wants to use her platform to give back to the community and inspire others to reach for the stars.
"I moved to Australia from South Africa when I was younger, and there I saw the extreme poverty and inequality some people have to face," she said.
"I think being exposed to that at such a young age has helped me realise how privileged I am.
"I can't just sit around. If I can help, I want to."
In the lead-up to the pageant final, Wendy has raised funds and volunteered for community groups such as Batyr Australia, City Mission, The Dogs Home of Tasmania, The Salvos, The Manor Nursing Home, and Windsor Allied Health.
"It breaks my heart to think about the dogs at the Dogs Home of Tasmania, especially the thought of them going without food," Wendy said.
READ MORE:
"Animals don't have a voice, so it is important we have a voice for them.
"When I visited the dog's home, I found out that they are running quite low on food, so I wanted to donate as much as possible to them."
Wendy, who had to undergo a series of interviews explaining her reasons for entering the pageant, said it was not a traditional beauty-focused competition but more about how contestants are role models in their communities.
"I have only been doing pageants for the past two years, so I am still quite new to them. But they have helped me improve my confidence so much," she said.
"I used to be quite timid, but being on stage has really helped me grow as a person.
"It's helped to open me up to different things and new opportunities."
Competing in five areas, including photogenic, fashion wear, eco wear, evening gown, and charity work, Wendy said she is looking forward to creating a glam look for the eco wear section.
Wendy said the biggest takeaway from her experience in pageants has been to "not compare yourself to anybody".
"It is your uniqueness that makes you, you. And we should celebrate that," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.