Police recovered spent bullets from a tree and cartridge cases from a property owned by a Swansea couple accused of the 2009 murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker, a Supreme Court jury heard.
In his opening of the case, Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC described a ballistic match to the cartridge cases.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of their former son-in law-Mr Barker, at East Street Campbell Town on August 2, 2009.
The jury heard that a cartridge case was found in an alleyway at Mr Barker's home, but the alleged murder weapon was never found.
Mr Coates said the Jordan family had a shack at Little Pine Lagoon southwest of Great Lake in the Central Highlands.
He said that Cedric Jordan and his father-in-law Noel Jetson would shoot from a toilet at a can attached to a tree.
In November 2016, police attended the Little Pine property and two spent bullets were recovered.
"The tree was cut away and 36 more bullets were recovered," Mr Coates said.
Tasmania Police ballistics expert Sergeant Gerard Dutton found that all 38 bullets were from a .22, but 27 were too damaged to compare with those recovered from Mr Barker's body.
"But nine of the bullets had rifling characteristics and were Winchester bullets of a similar weight to those recovered from Mr Barker's body," he said.
Mr Coates said that police also recovered cartridge cases from near the toilet at Little Pine.
He said that the general characteristics of cartridge cases from Little Pine were similar to the one found at Mr Barker's property.
"It was sufficient to form the opinion that the two fired cartridge cases found near the toilet at Little Pine were fired by the same firearm that fired the cartridge case in the alleyway," Mr Coates said.
He said police returned in December 2016 and removed a shipping container that had been placed in 2004-05.
Using a metal detector, an officer recovered a further three cartridge cases.
Mr Coates said Sergeant Dutton concluded that three cartridge cases were fired by the same firearm as the cartridge case found in the alleyway at Mr Barker's home.
"Not just the same model, but the actual firearm used to kill Mr Barker," he said.
Mr Coates said cartridge cases bore characteristics known as lands and grooves imposed by a rifle's barrel when fired.
In his address, Mr Coates said that an unregistered Winchester firearm was known to have been owned by Mr Jetson.
Mr Coates said it was the Crown case that the ballistics results by themselves were strong evidence of the accused's guilt.
He said it added to evidence which would be given that Mr Jordan told a family friend that it was "pop's rifle that nobody knew about" and that it "could be a good rifle to get rid of someone".
The jury also heard that police found similar Winchester subsonic ammunition at Mr Jordan's Swansea home in 2009.
Mr Coates said that in an interview with police, Mr Jordan was asked how police could have found cases that matched he said: "They probably put it there.'
He denied saying the rifle would be good for getting rid of someone.
Defence counsel will reply to Mr Coates' opening on Wednesday.
