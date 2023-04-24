Residents in several municipalities can have their say on a variety of issues, with several North East Tasmanian councils hosting community engagement sessions and holding online surveys.
Northern Midlands Council is seeking feedback on its draft 'Future Focused Strategies' and will hold several community consultations throughout the second week of May.
These consist of new communications, arts, economic development, health and wellbeing, and youth strategies and several related projects.
Seven consultation sessions will be held in towns throughout the region from May 8 to May 10, with the schedule as follows:
May 8
May 9
May 10
For residents unable to attend the sessions, which are held during business hours, Northern Midlands Council has online surveys available on its website.
Break O'Day Council continues to review its township plans, with residents in Ansons Bay, St Helens and St Marys invited to give feedback on the new draft plans.
These can be downloaded from the Break O'Day Council website, and feedback needs to be submitted by May 11.
Break O'Day Council will also hold an information session on Wednesday, April 26 regarding a proposed housing project at Fingal.
READ MORE: Black spots a barrier for businesses
Centacare Evolve Housing and council staff will discuss a proposal to build eight social housing units in the town, and the meeting runs from 5.30pm at the Fingal Valley Neighbourhood House.
Community consultation on Dorset Council's new decade-long strategic plan remains ongoing, and residents can have their say on how the council develops as an organisation, with a May 15 deadline.
All Tasmanians are also invited to have their say on the Future of Local Government review, which proposes amalgamating the state's 29 councils.
The second stage of the review concluded in March and residents can have their say on the interim report, available on the government's website, until June 21.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.