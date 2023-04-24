In addition to the dazzling new lights, a new mini-stand had appeared on the eastern side of the ground, a proposed extension to the new clubhouse has been put out to tender, drainage work to the second pitch is scheduled to turn those ground availability headaches into migraines and there is even talk of a treehouse pressbox in the intrusive giant gumtree on the halfway line - although this may have been a wind-up aimed at a gullible sports reporter.