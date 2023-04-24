The floodlights were shining brightly, people were squeezing into the new stand and even the grass was cut short.
Birch Avenue hadn't been so packed since Glenn Reading was wearing the no.7 shirt in the centre of defence instead of son, and current captain, Connor.
Five matches into the 2023 soccer season, Launceston United men may still be hunting their first point but are well on their way to justifying the decision to become the only club in the region to be fielding teams in both statewide leagues.
On Saturday, United hosted cross-town rivals Riverside Olympic, themselves also relative newcomers to the NPL Tasmania.
Such was the interest that previously undiscovered dark corners of the club car park suddenly found themselves filled by intruding vehicles.
The fixture may have brought together the bottom two sides in the league, with zero points and 34 goals conceded between them, but that didn't seem to bother the impressive line-up of vehicles filing in two minutes before kick-off in that lovable Launcestonian way of never getting to an event any earlier than absolutely necessary.
While Riverside and Launceston City appear to have mostly opted for Friday night derby fixtures - with the car parks of both Prospect and Windsor parks similarly stretched to capacity - United's multitude of weekend fixtures have presented several headaches for the ambitious club and its tireless support staff.
With only two grounds available and up to 10 weekly fixtures (NPL, Women's Super League, Northern Championship men, women and reserves, 21s, under-17s, under-15s and two Sunday social sides) to squeeze in, the action had been spread across three days.
The women's NC match was played on Friday night, the NPL Tasmania and men's NC headlined kick-offs from 9am to 6pm on Saturday and the reigning Women's Super League champions continued to fill the Sunday afternoon timeslot.
Some world-class local government heel-dragging may have denied Birch Avenue a role in the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup, but the ground will still benefit from funding associated with the tournament.
In addition to the dazzling new lights, a new mini-stand had appeared on the eastern side of the ground, a proposed extension to the new clubhouse has been put out to tender, drainage work to the second pitch is scheduled to turn those ground availability headaches into migraines and there is even talk of a treehouse pressbox in the intrusive giant gumtree on the halfway line - although this may have been a wind-up aimed at a gullible sports reporter.
There is much to like about Northern Tasmanian soccer at the moment, and, judging by activity in this corner of Newstead on Saturday, there are many spectators keen to do so.
United's Dani Gunton and Courtney Marten, Riverside's Meg Connolly and Northern Rangers teammates Moana Chamberlin and Abbie Chugg are smashing the women's goal-scoring statistics. Marten bagged five on Sunday, a couple of days after Connolly amassed eight, and even that has already been topped by Chamberlin this season.
In United's reigning league and cup champion women and City's men (benefitting from the Devonport influence of Daniel Syson, Nathan Pitchford and Joel Stone), Launceston has genuine title contenders in both leagues.
On current form, Aidan Piper (United), Daniel Nash (Riverside) and Lachie Clark (City) are three of the state's best male goalkeepers - Olympic's Liam Poulson must still be wondering how Piper kept out one particular effort on Saturday.
In addition to coaches from Portugal, Chile and England, the clubs are fielding a multitude of imports hailing from such nations as England, Portugal, USA, Japan, Italy, Nepal and Bhutan plus United's brilliantly-named Brazilian striker Walter Sidney Martins da Silva Filho - each bringing their own culture as well as accent to the dressing rooms.
Cup competitions take the limelight this coming weekend, but league action returns with Launceston's next NPL Tasmania derby as City host United on the evening of Friday, May 5 (8.15pm kick-off).
If you fancy an evening of excellent entertainment, featuring the region's best soccer players linking up with some quality international talent spiced up by a dash of cross-town rivalry, get along to Prospect Park.
Probably best to get there a bit earlier than two minutes from kick-off if you want to get close to the ever-popular fire pots around the clubhouse.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
