A Scotch Oakburn student will have the special experience of viewing World War I sites in Europe and attending the ANZAC Day Dawn Service at Villers-Bretonneux this year.
Year 9 student, Harry Lillywhite is one of six winners of the Frank MacDonald Prize which commemorates Tasmania's last surviving World War I veteran.
Open to all Year 9 students in Tasmania, the Frank MacDonald Memorial Prize is an essay competition to preserve the meaning of the ANZAC spirit in Tasmania.
Mr Lillywhite entered the competition because of his interest in history, particularly the history of World War I.
The competition was an opportunity to "learn more about the First World War and experiences of individual soldiers," he said.
Mr Lillywhite said that he was not just interested in the experiences of people during the war "but also what happened to them when they returned in the aftermath of war."
The subject of Mr Lillywhite's research was Harold Elijah George (12th Btn) who survived Gallipoli and was awarded the Military Medal for bravery at Lagnicourt.
Harold George went on to be a farmer in Westbury and is Mr Lillywhite's great-great-grandfather after whom he is named.
On the tour, Mr Lillywhite also visited the grave of Lawrence Saunders - his great-great grandmother's brother at Berks Cemetery Extension in Belgium. He paid his respects by leaving behind a cross and poppy.
Mr Lillywhite said his favourite place on the tour was Ypres in Belgium where the group stayed for 5 days. "I was surprised at how close the cemeteries were to the town - it was both beautiful and moving, " he said.
Mr Lillywhite said that the experience was "impactful and moving" and had changed his life for the better. It was also a unique chance to explore his family history
Andrew French, a spokesperson for Scotch Oakburn College, said that since the creation of the Frank MacDonald Memorial Prize, four students from the college were fortunate enough to receive the prize.
The tour is an "opportunity to walk in the footsteps of young men and women who served in the First World War, some the same age as the students who attend this trip," Mr French said.
A notable alumnus of Scotch Oakburn College is Alec Campbell (1899-2002) who was the last surviving participant of the Gallipoli Campaign and who joined the war as a 16-year-old.
Minister Guy Barnett is also on the trip as the Tasmanian Parliamentary Representive.
"The Tour will this week move through the historic World War One battlefields with a particular emphasis on the locations where Australians were heavily involved,'' Minister Barnett said.
"Next Tuesday, on Anzac Day, the Tour will attend the Dawn Service at Villers-Bretonneux where members of the group will lay wreaths and I will proudly lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Tasmania.''
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
