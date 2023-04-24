Tasmanian-based electric vehicle company The Good Car Co welcomed the national EV strategy announced last week but raised concerns over Tasmania's growing transport emissions.
According to the national strategy, Australia still lagged behind globally as EVs made up 3.8 per cent of new car sales in Australia compared to the global 9 per cent.
Good Car Co-director and co-founder Anthony Broese van Groenou said it wasn't uncommon for people to feel unsure about relatively new technology.
"Nine years of active campaigning against electric vehicles by the previous government was probably a big part of it," Mr Groenou said.
He said the main concerns they heard were worries about battery degradation.
It's something that production technologies are improving yearly," he said.
"They're getting more reliable, more energy, offering longer range and improving the supply chain so that they are much cleaner and manufactured with renewables.
Mr Groenou said at the moment, a cheaper new EV was priced around $45,000, but the trend was changing quickly.
"We bring in second-hand vehicles from Japan and the Uk that start around $16,000," he said.
"Being able to take advantage of some of the tax concessions that are offered through the fringe benefit tax exemption like novated leasing; that's a great way to save $9,000 per year on a car.
Mr Groenou said EVs proposed an opportunity to bring manufacturing back to Australia.
"There's a whole paradigm shift in the servicing and maintenance side of these cars," Mr Groenou said.
"We currently provide the majority of the world's minerals in making batteries, if we started making those batteries here, that's a huge value add."
According to the national strategy, transport made up 19 per cent of Australia's emissions, and was projected to be the biggest support of emissions by 2030.
Mr Groenou believed 20 years from now, all Tasmanians would be driving electric cars.
"But it depends on how fast we move, and emissions from transport are steadily growing in Tasmania," Mr Groenou said.
"It's one of our highest source of emissions, so we really have to do everything we can to address that if we're going to continue being leaders as a net zero state."
