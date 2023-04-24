Warehouse development approved amid flood plan concerns

A warehouse development was passed by City of Launceston councillors at their last meeting after some councillors raised concerns over flooding issues.
The development is for a bulky goods warehouse with two retail opportunities, one already leased.
The development is located on 167-171 Invermay Road and will include demolition to build the bulky goods showroom sites.
The two-storey warehouse will cover a gross floor area of approximately 2075 square meters.
The development will have a compliant car park with 22 car parking spaces, including one accessible parking space and a loading bay.
The development will reinstate two existing crossovers onto Invermay and include the construction of a new crossover to the proposed car park area.
Councillor Hugh McKenzie brought up concerns on building on the flood plane.
"This is a conversation we have every time we do something in Invermay," he said.
City Planning manager Richard Jamieson responded saying when developments are proposed in Invermay and Inveresk area they are assessed in a specific code in the planning scheme and referred to the flood authority.
"This application has the support of the flood authority," Mr Jamieson said.
"The application with the support of a technical report on how this would be resilient to the flood."
He said the council was "confident" of the use in the flood zone and was manageable in the event of a flood.
Cr McKenzie also noted the council have plenty of flood mitigation plans within the scheme to deal with these issues.
Cr Andrea Dawkins said it was clear Invermay Road developments were not without challenges but hoped the conditions went some way to help.
"It's certainly a time for residents where they have to live with a certain amount of upheaval," she said.
The one tenant already signed is Ashley Furniture, a national chain which only has one other location in Tasmania which is in Hobart.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
