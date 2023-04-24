The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston councillors passed a new retail warehouse in Invermay

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated April 24 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warehouse development approved amid flood plan concerns
Warehouse development approved amid flood plan concerns

A warehouse development was passed by City of Launceston councillors at their last meeting after some councillors raised concerns over flooding issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.