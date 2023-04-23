Sharing your life online comes with many highs: the envy-worthy outfits, the gifts and the thousands of people who look up to you, along with several other perks.
While the lifestyle seems almost too good to be true, there are pitfalls to the profession too.
The harsh truth is that it's impossible to please everyone and every influencer is bound to have critics.
Social media influencer, blogger, and advocate Sophie Skipper knows this battle too well. After sharing her struggles with secondary infertility on her Instagram, @Soph__Skipper, she opened herself up to the unwelcome opinions of others.
But despite the criticism, Mrs Skipper wants to provide a safe space for others to talk about the struggles of trying to conceive.
"The road of infertility isn't easy or fair," she said. "It is frustrating, isolating and damn impossible to understand
"And because it is such a personal thing, I think women, especially, can be conditioned to feel like it is something they need to keep quiet about.
"That's why I am so vocal. I don't want other women to feel so alone; I know how hard that can be. There is strength in talking about your struggles."
After struggling to conceive herself, Mrs Skipper says she found comfort in reading blogs and following other women who had a similar journey.
"I have a beautiful group of friends and family who support me, but reaching out to other women who were experiencing it too was a different connection," she said.
"I just felt seen and heard in a different way.
"Then I started to share my own journey and I guess I became that person for other women. Feeling each other's pain and knowing exactly what they're going through just makes you feel less alone."
According to research, one in six Australian couples of reproductive age experiences fertility problems.
Studies also show that the psychological stress experienced by those with infertility is similar to that of people coping with illnesses such as cancer or chronic pain.
Sophie said it was important to raise awareness, saying it helps to normalise the conversation around infertility.
"Despite infertility affecting so many women, it isn't openly discussed. I hope that women can find comfort in these uncomfortable conversations."
