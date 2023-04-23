The Examiner
Paul Walker honours veterans by performing the Last Post for half a century

Stephanie Dalton
Stephanie Dalton
April 24 2023 - 4:30am
Paul Walker has performed the Last Post at the Exeter ANZAC Day dawn service every year for the past 50 years. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Paul Walker has performed the Last Post at the Exeter ANZAC Day dawn service every year for the past 50 years. Picture by Phillip Biggs

For half a century, one man has made sure the Last Post has sounded during rain, hail, or shine each year at the Exeter Anzac Day dawn service.

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

