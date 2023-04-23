For half a century, one man has made sure the Last Post has sounded during rain, hail, or shine each year at the Exeter Anzac Day dawn service.
Paul Walker, now 66, has been playing the Last Post on his trumpet since he was 12 years old and has become an integral part of the annual service.
"Each year, I practise 15 minutes every day for 10 weeks before the big day," Mr Walker said.
"When I started all those years ago, I never actually thought I would continue doing this for 50 years, but here I am.
"And each year, it's an honour."
Mr Walker said, despite all the practise over the years, he still feels nervous.
"It is intimidating, playing in front of everyone," he said. "I want to do a good job for our veterans.
"And I am not a professional player; I really only play once a year. So I like to make sure I do the piece justice.
"When I get out there, I try to focus on the music and do the best job I can."
READ MORE:
Mr Walker was taught to play by Beaconsfield local Les Wright, who encouraged him to play alongside him at the Exeter dawn service.
"Mr Wright was a paratrooper who worked at the wharf and taught kids how to play trumpet and things like that," he said.
"My father thought it would be nice if I learnt to play an instrument, so Mr Wright started to teach me when I was 12.
"Then, when I was 16, he asked me if I would want to join him and play the Last Post at Exeter. Then after two or three years, he said to me, 'You can go and do it on your own,' and I've done it ever since.
"He wanted the legacy to continue, and it was quite special that he chose me to do it."
Over the years, Mr Walker said he had made many lasting memories and good friends along the way.
"One of my favourite parts of playing each year is the people my music touches," he said. "It is a powerful piece of music and I think it is important to honour the brave men and women the piece is dedicated to. After the service, people come up to me and thank me for doing it and it really is a privilege to be a part of."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.