Charter updated to reflect needs for NTCA and tenants

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
April 23 2023 - 3:00pm
Launceston council endorses NTCA charter
City of Launceston councillors have endorsed the Northern Tasmania Cricket Association Multi-sports Precinct Facilities Management Group Charter.

