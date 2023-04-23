Launceston council endorses NTCA charter

City of Launceston councillors have endorsed the Northern Tasmania Cricket Association Multi-sports Precinct Facilities Management Group Charter.
Councillors praised the work put into the charter, saying the document and charter process made an excellent example of groups coming together.
The council completed a review in 2021 which examined the NTCA precincts management and maintenance in order to assess existing funding and governance arrangements between the council and the NTCA, as well as the arrangements with the tenants of the facility.
The precinct is currently accommodating a broad range of sports including cricket, Australian Rules Football and soccer and is home to the NTCA, Launceston Cricket Club, South Launceston Cricket Club, Northern Rangers Soccer Club, Old Scotch Collegians Football Club, East Launceston Junior Football Club and the Northern High Schools Sports Association.
The facility has been serving the community for some 30 years and after the council's review, it was apparent that a new governance arrangement is required to better cater for the needs and aspirations of the NTCA and its tenant organisations.
Following the review, the charter was developed to guide the management of the precinct.
Under the charter, a precinct management group is to be formed from the council, NTCA and tenants.
One of the major responsibilities of this group is to develop a Precinct Management Plan for the endorsement of the board.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
