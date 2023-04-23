The Tasmania Devils' boys were in scintillating form in Craigieburn as they despatched the Northern Territory Academy by 136 points in the Coates Talent League
It was the Jack Callinan show in the first term as he booted four out of the team's six goals fresh off the back of his successful stint with the AFL Academy.
Limiting their opposition to just one major at the first break, the scoreboard made for encouraging reading at 6.3 (39) to 1.1 (7).
Callinan's teammates joined the party in the second stanza, with Jack Dolliver joining him with four goals, while Heath Ollington nabbed three for himself.
Oscar Van Dam was giving plenty of service from the wing, setting up the seven goals to two quarter, leaving the scores at 13.7 (85) to 3.1 (19).
Seven more goals were added in the third term as the Devils continued to pile on the pain.
James Leake took to his new inside-midfielder role like a duck to water, with the classy ball user getting the first centre-clearance of the half and also added a goal to his name.
Going into the final change, the scores were 20.12 (133) to 4.3 (27).
It did not take long in the fourth quarter for Tasmania to breach the 100-point margin marker and duly extended it to 136 by the time the final siren blew, with the scores 27.14 (176) to 6.4 (40).
Callinan ended up with seven majors for the match, while Dolliver and Ollington each finished with four.
Captain Tom Beaumont once again led the front as he appeared to bring his own ball to the game, while Beau Nash and Colby McKercher also saw plenty of it.
Alongside Leake, Oliver Depaoli-Kubank ensured any opposition counter-attacks were quickly thwarted throughout the four quarters.
Following the win against the bottom-placed academy team, the Devils have climbed to fifth on the ladder after four games, with only two percentage points separating themselves with third-placed Bendigo Pioneers.
Their next match - on Saturday, April 29 - sees Tasmania travel up to Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast where they'll face second-bottom GWS Academy who are win-less after four games.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
