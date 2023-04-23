The Poultry Club of Tasmania held their annual pure bred poultry auction on Sunday.
The club, established in 1948, is one of Tasmania's oldest poultry clubs.
Held at at Longford Show Grounds, the auction exceeded expectations, according to the club's secretary Brian Bennet.
"We had 150 lots on offer and the clearance was terrific, there was only about two lots that didn't sell," Mr Bennet said.
"We had almost 100 registered bidders."
He said the more docile, large soft feathered fowl sold "extremely well".
"There was a lot of competition for the birds," Mr Bennet said.
"Birds like Wyandottes and welsummers brought good money. Vendors selling would have gone home happy and certainly those who purchased some really well-bred birds."
Mr Bennet said the auction has been running for several years and welcomes everyone not just pure-bred enthusiasts.
"People turn up to have a look and enjoy the day," he said.
Mr Bennet said in the past 10 years, more people are keeping the birds.
"People with small land holding particularly are always keen to have a few birds in the backyard," he said.
Mr Bennet said the event has now run for several years and is one of the biggest in Tasmania.
"Like a lot of things coming out of COVID, you're not quite sure how they're going to run," he said.
"It worked out well today."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
