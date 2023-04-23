When they told me what they paid for him I asked: 'Has he only got one leg or something?'- Trainer John Luttrell
Trainer John Luttrell continued his good run with bargain-priced mainland horses when former Adelaide-based three-year-old Volkanovsky won at Spreyton on Sunday.
A $1250 online purchase, the gelding earned his owners $31,600 including a Tasbred bonus for his victory in the Kevin Sharkie Maiden.
It took his total earnings since returning to Tasmania late last year to more than $45,000 from 11 starts.
Volkanovsky, purchased by a Hong Kong buyer for $26,000 at the 2021 Tasmanian Magic Millions sale, had only one start for Richard and Chantelle Jolly in South Australia - a fifth at Mt Gambier - before being put on the market.
"(Hobart owners) Sam Baker and Phil Cleaver who have got a couple of other horses with me must have seen him advertised," Luttrell said.
"When they told me what they paid for him I asked: 'Has he only got one leg or something?'
"But they said there was nothing wrong him and and he was a Tasbonus horse as well.
"So I agree to take a share and train him."
Volkanovsky almost broke his maiden status at Mowbray in January when beaten in a three-way photo-finish at 100-1.
"He's been steadily improving since then and he recently ran a couple of good seconds in Hobart when he flashed home," Luttrell said.
"Carly Hefel rode him last week when he was an unplaced favourite but told me he probably should have won.
"She said she got held up because he wouldn't come out from behind them."
Devonport apprentice Chloe Wells, who is currently based at Brighton, took over on Sunday and had Volkanovsky third on the rail before coming around the leader at the top of the straight.
"Chloe came down here when Taylor Johnstone broke her collarbone and rides a bit of work for me," Luttrell said.
"She's been brilliant - her work ehtic is unbelievable.
"So I've been putting her on when I can and she's also won on Move On Over and Romary."
Luttrell has 23 horses in work including quite a few ex-mainlanders.
"I've got some good owners in Melbourne and (trainer) Shay Keating has been putting a few horses my way," he said.
"Since her dad died, she has wanted to cut back a bit.
"I've got a Bel Esprit three-year-old and horses by Toronado and Grunt that are ready to trial."
Mywordis broke a 16-month drought in the main race at the meeting, the Benchmark 68 Handicap (1880m).
Jockey Ismail Toker gave the heavily-backed favourite a perfect run, one-out, one-back, and he gradually asserted his authority in the home straight to score by a length.
It was the six-year-old's first win since December 2021 when he beat a quality field in the Sheffield Cup.
Since then, Hagley trainer Drew Tyson has tested Mywordsis in some good races including two trips to Melbourne where he has chased home the likes of Gentleman Roy, Munhamek and, most recently, smart import Maktoob.
He also took on The Inevitable in two weight-for-age features over the Tasmanian summer carnival.
Dropping back in class on Sunday, he was forced to carry 63kg after the vest allowance but it looked a much easier assignment and punters agreed, backing him from $5.50 to $2.80 favourite.
Jockeys at Spreyton wore black armbands in memory of Milton Pettit who died on Friday aged 86 after a short battle with cancer.
Pettit was the head racecaller in Hobart for more than four decades and is in the Hall of Fame of both the thoroughbred and harness codes.
He was elevated to legend status in the thoroughbred Hall of Fame last year.
Odds-on favourite Jimmy The Irishman lived up to new trainer Rohan Hillier's expectations with an easy win in the $14,000 Brighton Cup in Hobart on Sunday night.
In a race of many moves, Hillier had Jimmy The Irishman in third place on the pegs until going down the back straight the last time.
At that point, the leader Colby Sanz drifted up the track presenting Hillier with an inside run and the $1.70 chance quickly put the result beyond doubt.
Jimmy The Irishman began his career in New Zealand before coming to Australia two years ago and winning his first six starts for trainer Adam Kelly and Tasmanian owners Richard Viney, Kevin Redpath, Robin Cooper and Michael Redpath.
However tendon problems kept him off the scene for 18 months before he found his way to Hillier's Beauty Point stables.
After a first-win at Mowbray earlier this month, Hillier said Jimmy The Irishman wouldn't have been out of place in the Easter Cup.
Scottsdale trainer Max Wadley produced the upset of the night when Grizzly Montana led all the way.
Having only his fourth run for Wadley, the eight-year-old started at $151 and paid $205 on the NSW TAB.
