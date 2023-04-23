Rural Alive and Well, in partnership with Rural Youth Tasmania, has launched a new initiative to support young people working or living in rural Tasmania.
The initiative will see the employment of a youth and community engagement co-ordinator, who will be responsible for engaging and connecting young rural people while also establishing themselves as a mentor and personal well being support officer for Rural Youth members statewide.
Core funding will be generated through AGFEST ticket sales with $1 from each ticket being contributed to the position.
AGFEST sponsors and exhibitors will also donate funding for the initiative through income generated by the event.
Rural Alive and Well communication and engagement manager Lauren Harper said she was delighted to see the community support the initiative.
"It's really exciting and important to see businesses and organisations jumping on board to support and grow this new partnership we have created with Rural Youth Tasmania," she said.
"We have had great support for our organisation in previous years, and it's exciting to see more people choosing to be creative in their fundraising this year."
Rural Youth Tasmania president Brady Robins said it was great to see many AGFEST sponsors jumping on board, saying the role will make a positive impact on the well-being and mental health of young people.
