Rural Alive and Well launch new initiative to support rural Tasmanian young people

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
April 23 2023 - 3:30pm
Rural Alive and Well communication and engagement manager Lauren Harper, Rural Youth Tasmania president Brady Robins, and Randalls Equipment sales representative Tim Paton ahead of the 2023 AGFEST. Picture supplied
Rural Alive and Well, in partnership with Rural Youth Tasmania, has launched a new initiative to support young people working or living in rural Tasmania.

