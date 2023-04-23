In just a few weeks, a development project for the vacant Birchalls and Katies buildings will be considered by the City of Launceston council.
During public question time at Thursday's council meeting, Launceston MLC Rosemary Armitage asked for an update on the council-owned Birchalls building.
Ms Armitage, who is currently running to be re-elected in her role, said this query had been brought to her by "many constituents".
The Birchalls building on Brisbane Street was bought by the council for $8.4 million and was planned to be made into an undercover arcade, food court and curated retail spaces.
There have been ongoing legal issues with the Birchalls carpark, which is not owned by the council.
Ms Armitage asked when the council had purchased the Brisbane Street building, at the cost and for the current status of the property.
The council confirmed the former Birchalls building was acquired in June 2020 as was the Katies building at 124 Brisbane Street.
City of Launceston chief executive Michael Stretton said soon after the purchase, the council advertised for expressions of interest to redevelop the building.
"The council received 11 applications from developers interested in developing the site," he said.
"After a detailed assessment of various proposals submitted through the expressions of interest process, a preferred candidate has been shortlisted and the council is currently assessing the draft development proposal.
"This is expected to be finalised and considered by the council in the next few weeks."
Connected to the mall proposal was the development of the Birchalls car park, located on Paterson Street, where the council had plans for a new bus interchange.
The council had been awarded a $10 million federal government grant earmarked for the site, but was unable to reach a funding agreement and a December 31 completion deadline passed.
The carpark was tied up in a lengthy legal battle due to ownership disagreements.
While the council supported the proposed $90 million creative precinct, the site was retained by original owner Don Allen.
Mr Allen proposed a $60 million retail, residential and parking development, which was refused by the council for too many carparks.
Ms Armitage also asked about other properties acquired by the council which would be usually purchased by a developer.
Mr Stretton said council had not purchased any other sites or buildings in recent times.
"The council owns many buildings and it's not practical to provide the requested details for each of these," he said.
"If there is a specific building for the details are sought, we are happy top oblige with that information."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
