Here are the places where Anzac Day services will be held in Northern Tasmania this year.
Arthurs Lake: Dawn service at 6am. Assemble adjacent to Arthurs Lake roadhouse.
Avoca: Main service at 11am at the cenotaph in Boucher Park on Falmouth Street.
Beaconsfield: Dawn service from 5:45am at the cenotaph in RSL Park. Breakfast will be available from 6:15am. A march will be held from the Beaconsfield Mine and Heritage Centre from 10.45am with a main service in RSL Park from 11am.
Bicheno: Dawn Service at 6am, main parade at 10:45am from the IGA store in Burgess Street, and a main service at 11am.
Bishopsbourne: Main Service at 9am at the Bishopsbourne Community Centre.
Bridport: Dawn Service at 6am at the Bridport cenotaph, proceeded by a parade at 10.45am from the CWA Hall car park. Main service at the cenotaph to follow at 11am.
Campbell Town: Dawn service at 6am at Campbell Town Recreation Ground. Main service at the same location from 11am.
Cape Barren Island: Dawn service from 6am at the cenotaph.
Cressy: Main service from 9am at the cenotaph on Main Street.
Deloraine: Dawn service from 5:45am at the Deloraine cenotaph. Main service to follow at 11am.
Evandale: Dawn service from 6am at Soldiers Memorial Park on High Street. Main service in the park from 11am.
Exeter: Dawn service at 6am and main service at 11am on Murray Street.
Fingal: Dawn service from 6am at the Fingal cenotaph.
Flinders Island: dawn service at 6am at the cenotaph on Palana Road, Emita. Main service at the Flinders Island Arts and Entertainment Centre on Patrick St, Whitemark.
George Town: Dawn service from 5:50am at the cenotaph. Main Service from 11am at the Max Harris Memorial Reserve.
Hagley: main Service from 9:45am at the Hagley Recreation Ground.
Latrobe: Dawn parade from James Street to the cenotaph from 5.45am. Dawn service from 6am. Main parade from 9.45am. Main service, including wreath laying, from 10am.
Launceston: Dawn service from 6am at the cenotaph off Paterson Street. Main parade to leave Prince's Square at 10.15am. Main service at the cenotaph from 11am.
Lilydale: Dawn service at 6am and main service at 11am at the cenotaph.
Longford: Dawn service at 6am and main service at 11am at the cenotaph on Wellington Street.
Mathinna: main service from 11am at the Mathinna cenotaph on High Street.
Perth: main service from 9am at the cenotaph on Main Road.
Ringarooma: main service at 11am at the Ringarooma Memorial Hall.
Scottsdale: dawn service at 5:45am at the ANZAC Park cenotaph. Main arade at 10:30am to leave from the Scottsdale RSL on George Street. Main service at ANZAC Park from 11am.
St Helens: march to leave Hilly's Supermarket at 5:45am. Dawn Service to be held at 6am at Memorial Park. Breakfast to follow at the St Helens Ex-servicemen's and Citizens Club. Main Service at St Helens Memorial Park from 11am.
Swansea: dawn service at 6am and main service at 11am at the Heritage Museum Gardens. Main parade at 10:30am on Franklin Street.
Westbury: dawn service at 6am at the cenotaph and main service at 11am.
Main parade to leave the Westbury Post Office at 10.40am.
Weymouth: main service at 10:45am at Weymouth Hall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.