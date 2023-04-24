The Examiner
Northern Tasmanian Junior Soccer Association season kicks off

Updated April 24 2023 - 11:26am, first published 11:00am
More than 1600 players from under-fives to under-17s pulled on their boots as the Northern Tasmanian Junior Soccer Association kicked off its season.

