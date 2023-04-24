More than 1600 players from under-fives to under-17s pulled on their boots as the Northern Tasmanian Junior Soccer Association kicked off its season.
Teams from George Town, Launceston City, Launceston United, North Launceston Eagles, Northern Rangers, Riverside Olympic and Southern Raiders returned to Churchill Park.
NTJSA president Linette Venn said: "Grass-roots soccer starts here, and we are very pleased that participation numbers are again strong this year.
"Off the back of the men's World Cup last year and the upcoming Women's World Cup this July, soccer continues to grow in popularity. We want our participation numbers to continue to grow and it's important that we have the infrastructure to support this growth.
"We welcome the recent investment in Churchill Park and are looking forward to future solutions for ongoing issues such as drainage and additional amenities."
Football Tasmania chief executive Matt Bulkeley added: "We're so excited to see hundreds of junior players in the North begin or continue their football journey."
