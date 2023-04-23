Launceston United responded to their first setback of the season with a goal difference-boosting Women's Super League rout.
Bottom-placed, winless Taroona are hardly South Hobart but the 8-0 victory was the perfect reaction to last week's 2-0 loss.
It also nearly maintained the goal-scoring monopoly of United's front three with Courtney Marten bagging five and Dani Gunton two.
With Lucy Smith the only other player to find the net for the free-scoring side this season, it marked a break from tradition when substitute Bianca Anderson added the eighth goal late on - two days after also scoring in the Northern Championship.
"Bouncing back is exactly what we talked about this week and the girls did it really well," coach Nick Rawlinson said.
"It was a nice composed performance, lots of possession - all the things we didn't have last week so we're very happy."
The match marked something of a floodgate-opening for Marten who had threatened to get a bagful since arriving from the US.
"I've definitely not scored five before, three I think tops," she said.
"I think we did a lot better controlling them in the midfield, that helped a lot today.
"The big score definitely helps after our first loss. The previous time we played them was 5-0 so another few goals shows that we're improving."
The 23-year-old said she is enjoying adapting to the WSL from playing for Louisiana in Division 1 of the National Collegiate Athletics Association.
"This is a bit slower paced and that's taken some getting used to. I played with girls who were very intense and quick so it's definitely slower here but now I have learned that I feel I can take people on more."
Rawlinson said Marten has been a welcome arrival, following in the boot prints of compatriot Alexis Mitchell, who was pivotal to United's double-winning campaign last season.
"She brings her enthusiasm, her knowledge of the game and today she had an absolute cracker of a game," he said.
"When she's in space like that she's fantastic. It was a really good performance from her but also by the whole team in general - she was just at the end of a lot of it."
In Sunday's other fixture, South Hobart beat Kingborough 3-1 to maintain their place at the top of the league. United climbed to second, leapfrogging Devonport who were surprise 5-1 losers to Clarence on Saturday.
United face Taroona for the third time this season when the focus shifts to the Statewide Cup next weekend.
*************************
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
