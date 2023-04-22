UTAS Lions were unable to get the job done in their 100-year anniversary celebration match, falling short to East Coast by just eight points.
Following disappointing results in round one, both teams entered the match eager to get their first victory for the season and it started as a hotly-contested affair. After a goal-less first term, the sides each managed to collect two majors with the scores reading 2.7 (19) to 2.5 (17) at the main break.
The match's scrappy nature continued in the second half with the wind playing a large factor in each team's accuracy. After the third quarter also failed to contain a goal, the Lions looked strong to start the last, giving themselves multiple set-shot opportunities.
The Swans weathered the storm though, and ended up with all the momentum to kick the fifth and final major to seal the match in their favour 3.13 (31) to 2.11 (23).
Swans coach Kodie Joseph came out of the match thrilled to have a win on the board. "It was good to get the four points, that's probably the main thing we'll take out of it, we've got a lot of things to work on, a lot of things to get right," he said.
"Especially our forward entries let us down today and then obviously didn't take our opportunities.
"We've got to learn to gel together. For us having the split groups - we have about 14-15 guys up here and then we have 30 guys and the coach [on the East Coast] - so it really is about us taking those first few rounds to really come together as a group."
Elsewhere, it was a grand final rematch at NTCA Ground which saw Old Scotch claim their revenge against St Pats 8.7 (55) to 6.7 (43).
The heavyweight clash saw all the scoring go down one end with the second quarter proving the most pivotal, finishing 31-0 the way of the Thistles.
Four goals for Charlie Eastoe proved massive for last year's runners-up, while Dougal Morrison, John McKenzie, Fletcher Seymour, Sam Briggs and Oscar Winspear also led the way to victory.
Accurate goal-kicking provided the upset win for Perth against the wayward Lilydale, with scores finishing 14.5 (89) to 11.15 (81).
Ben Elmer's five goals were enough for him to be named best, while Matthew Warren, Nathan Croft, Zac Connell, William Haley and Billy Walker were also in amongst it. Demons' Trent Griggs moved his goal tally to 13 with six more in the loss.
Old Launcestonians bounced back nicely in their 73-point win in Bridport, doing the damage early with a 41-0 first term, before extending it to 15.14 (104) to 4.7 (31).
Meanwhile, Evandale were impressive once again, knocking off Meander Valley 12.13 (85) to 3.3 (21). The win puts the Eagles on top of the ladder after two rounds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.