The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Partnership Breath of Fresh Air brings Tibetan Film Festival to Launceston

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
April 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlow McGregor, one of the festival organisers, at the Buddhist Institute in Invermay. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Marlow McGregor, one of the festival organisers, at the Buddhist Institute in Invermay. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

The Buddhist Meditation Institute in Invermay has partnered with Breath of Fresh Air to bring the Tibetan Film Festival to Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.