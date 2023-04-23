The Buddhist Meditation Institute in Invermay has partnered with Breath of Fresh Air to bring the Tibetan Film Festival to Launceston.
While the festival was prompted by the need to fundraise for a new roof, organisers also hoped the audiences would come away with new experiences and ideas.
The festival presents four films over one day along with Buddhist cultural experiences and Nepalese cuisine.
"The real beauty of these films is that they share a really different perspective of looking at the world," said festival organiser Marlow McGregor.
The four films are Never Give Up, The Cup, Wandering But Not Lost, and Himalaya.
The films are set in the Himalayan region across Nepal, Tibet, Bhutan and Northern India and were chosen because they impart inspiring messages to viewers.
"There's a lot of extreme events going on in the world these days," said Jocelyn Phillips who's part of the institute's fundraising team.
"People need hope and they need things that warm your heart and inspire them," she said.
The Buddhist Institute was founded in 2000 in Tasmania and moved to its current home in Invermay in 2002.
Its mother institute is Palpung Sherabling in India and its resident Lama is Venerable Lama Tsewang who came to the institute in 2009.
Ms Phillips said Lama Tsewang escaped the Chinese occupation of Tibet as a 13 year old and crossed the Himalayas into India as a refugee.
He settled in Dharamsala on the edge of the Himalayas, which is home to the Dalai Lama and the exiled Tibetan community.
However the films chosen for this festival do not deal with Tibet's troubled recent history and are "more positive," Mr McGregor said.
They're an "eclectic" collection of "funny", "mysterious" and "exciting" films with elements of humor, drama and action.
BOFA's Owen Tilbury said that the organisation was keen to support the institute.
He said the festival drew its inspiration from ideas that are "a breath of fresh air".
He said BOFA was all about using film to make people's lives and communities better.
"The Buddhist approach to life says "all life is suffering" but the way we address that is the important thing," he said.
He said it was a message that really resonated with BOFA for the times we live in.
Himalaya captures the struggle between two different generations in a village.
Ms Phillip said it was a "lovely, relaxing" film with a beautiful, scenic landscape.
Wandering But Not Lost is the story of Master Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche the mentor of the institute's resident Lama.
The Cup is a "great kids film," Mr McGregor said. It follows the antics of a group of novice monks who are eager to obtain a television to watch the 1998 soccer World Cup final.
Mr Tilbury said the film was a "lot of fun" and flipped "the notion of monks being very, very serious people".
Never Give Up is a film about the 17th Karmapa, an important spiritual leader in the Tibetan Buddhist hierarchy.
Each film at the festival will be followed with a Q&A with Lama Tsewang.
Mr Tilbury said the festival was a "fully immersive day" and will appeal to people who are "interested in other cultures, other ways of addressing life [and] other places that are beautiful and challenging".
Mr McGregor said Launceston was changing and was now a more culturally diverse place.
"It's nice to learn about that and explore that and be open it and enjoy the opportunity that comes from that," Mr McGregor said.
The Tibetan Film Festival takes place on April 29 at The Tramsheds. Tickets can be purchased through the Breath of Fresh Air website.
