NTFAW division one: Sunettes win thriller against Hillwood

By Ben Hann
April 22 2023 - 7:06pm
Meander Valley were in concentration mode ahead of their epic final quarter. Picture supplied
A dramatic final quarter at Westbury Recreation Ground saw Meander Valley come from behind to edge Hillwood 4.6 (30) to 4.3 (27) in the NTFAW division one.

