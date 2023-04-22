A dramatic final quarter at Westbury Recreation Ground saw Meander Valley come from behind to edge Hillwood 4.6 (30) to 4.3 (27) in the NTFAW division one.
The opening round clash was a see-sawing affair with the Sharks taking the early advantage after their four-goals to none second quarter gave them a 19-point half-time lead.
The Sunettes slowly clawed their way back and eventually claimed the lead when playing-coach Charlotte How kicked truly with five minutes remaining.
How described the way in which the final minutes of the game played out.
"With about two minutes to go, the ball was predominantly down Hillwood's end," she explained.
"They kicked a point late in the piece, we kicked it out, it just was like yo-yo football in and out, so it was quite an intense last two minutes.
"Luckily, we got a mark with about 30 seconds to go and slowed the game down and managed to hold on for the win. It was a really tough game, but both teams played really well and we were lucky enough to come away with a win."
Brianna Bowen, Ella Cresswell, Charlotte How, Montanna Eastley, Deserae Austerberry and Dakota de Haan were Meander Valley's biggest contributors.
The best for the Sharks were Taylah Leonard, Sian Beeton, Makayla White, Halle Pearce, Nikki Eastoe and Tynelle Wright.
To kick off the season on Friday night Longford hosted Evandale, with the Eagles putting in a solid display against the inaccurate Tigers to win 10.11 (71) to 2.8 (20).
It was a historic day for East Coast as they fielded their first ever women's team against George Town.
The Saints - led by Ava Harris' five goals - proved too strong for the Swans' inaugural group, claiming a 11.22 (88) to 0.2 (2) victory.
Deloraine will start their season next week when they travel to Longford.
