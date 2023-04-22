Tasmanian Labor called on the government to follow through on its election commitment to upgrade and reopen the Glen Dhu swimming pool.
Concerns for the future of the pool first arose in 2020, after Legislative Council Windermere candidate Geoff Lyons revealed it had been closed by the Education Department following problems with its infrastructure.
The government committed an initial $1.5 million for the project, however in the 2021-22 state budget, there was another $1.95 million, taking the total to $3.45 million.
Labor member for Bass Michelle O'Byrne MP said the pool had provided a valuable life skill for children, migrants and those living with a disability within the community because of its even-level depth for generations.
"It is clear that the Liberal Government - despite making this a promise at the 2021 election - has a plan to close the facility rather than upgrade it," Ms O'Byrne said.
"What has the money been spent on and when can the community expect to see some action? When can they expect the pool to reopen?"
A spokesperson for the state government said as previously announced, the Tasmanian Liberal Government increased total funding to upgrade Glen Dhu pool from $1.5 million to $3.45 million.
"Project architects have been appointed and master planning, including assessment of building and workplace health and safety compliance, continues to progress," they said.
"Importantly, the swimming and water safety program continues to be delivered for students through the use of other swimming facilities in the region.
"These arrangements will continue until the upgrade of Glen Dhu pool is completed."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues.
