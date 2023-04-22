Cesar Penuela and his wife, Claudia Castillo, looked back on the journey and hardships it took to finally realise their dream of becoming Australian permanent residents Saturday.
Mr Penuela said it became a shared dream between he and his wife to come to Australia when they were in their 20s.
"The dream is now for our kids, for their future, and for them to remember this journey and keep learning," Mr Penuela said.
He said Australia was a nation of migrants.
"We all come from a different place, and in the years to come our kids will tell their kids where we came from and the battle we had to go through," he said.
Despite their struggles, Mr Penuela said they were grateful for the good moments.
"We have really good memories from those 13 years in Victoria and Tasmania and that helped us grow, make friendships, make new connections and meet new people around the country," he said.
"Even though we were migrants on a student visa, a working visa, and a bridging visa, we were still able to enjoy the country."
Mrs Castillo said as a mother of two girls, she was grateful knowing they would grow up in a safe community.
"Especially for someone of Maria's age, knowing that she can take the bus to and from school and knowing she can walk for five minutes and nothing will happen to her," Mrs Castillo said.
Mr Penuela said in the 1980s his parents were planning to do something for their lives as a young couple in Colombia.
"They had the option to migrate to Australia or open a business," Mr Penuela said.
"But then with the advice of my mum's sisters, they opened a business that they've ran for almost 30 years."
"My parents had the initiative in the 80s but they took a different path."
In an emotional address, he encouraged migrants who face the same situation they were in to keep fighting.
"Friday night we went to McDonald's after Maria's soccer game, and the staff on a busy Friday night reminded me of when Claudia and I worked at a Nandos restaurant in Melbourne," Mr Penuela said.
"Those days we were making money to pay our school fees when we were in Melbourne, and I saw those McDonald's workers and thought, maybe there's a migrant there working hard to pay for school fees or an English test."
He said he and Mrs Castillo were in that same position years ago.
"My message is don't give up, no matter how difficult the task is, one day it will come," he said.
Tasmania Labor Senator Helen Polley said as heartwarming as the Penuela's story was, there were still thousands of migrants in Australia left in the dark.
"That's why I think it was so important we worked across political divide," Ms Polley said.
"It was really about what this family was bringing to our community, and that's what sealed the deal."
She said Mrs Castillo's work in aged care was a big factor in their case.
"Every person that has passion for their job in that area, we've got to grab them with both hands," Ms Polley said.
"But you've got to have a really experienced migration officer."
