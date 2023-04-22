It was a tough and contested affair between South Launceston and Bridgenorth on a windy day at Youngtown Oval.
The Saturday morning clash was the headline act for the NTFAW premier division, as the league newcomers tested themselves against a strong Parrots side that beat Launceston by 20 goals the week before.
With the northerly wind ensuring most of the scoring went down one end, both teams struggled to capitalise on their advantage before the Parrots' strong last term ensured they ran out 6.11 (47) to 3.7 (25) winners.
Leading by just a point heading into the final quarter, coach Bobby Beams instructed his players to stick to the game-plan.
"It was a pretty clear and basic message to win the footy at the stoppages and get clearances, be smart with how we use the ball going forward and get territory and lock the ball inside our forward 50," he said.
It was a terrific end to a historic milestone for Mikaela Clarke, with the co-captain becoming the first women for the club to reach 50 games.
"I just enjoy playing football, helping out these younger girls coming through and just doing what we can to make the club a better club, so it's a nice little honour to get along the way, but it's definitely not why I do it," Clarke said of her feat.
Elsewhere, Old Scotch managed to reverse the scoreline from their opening weekend defeat as they ousted Scottsdale 6.7 (43) to 3.3 (21).
Lydia Holz and Maggie Cuthbertson led the way for the Thistles alongside Alanah Boyack who kicked two goals. Chelsea Wynne-Allen, India Viney and Olivia Roney were also in the Thistles' best.
It was another strong day for Old Launcestonians who dismantled a youthful Blues team 14.8 (92) to 0.0 (0).
Six goals in the first term and a five goals in the third paved the way for the impressive performance which sees them second on the ladder and unbeaten after two matches.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
