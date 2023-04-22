The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFAW premier: Bridgenorth swoop late on South Launceston

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
April 22 2023 - 7:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridgenorth coach Bobby Beams instructing his team to win the ball at the contest. Picture by Ben Hann
Bridgenorth coach Bobby Beams instructing his team to win the ball at the contest. Picture by Ben Hann

It was a tough and contested affair between South Launceston and Bridgenorth on a windy day at Youngtown Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.