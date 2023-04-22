With 42 per cent of students reporting some type of food insecurity, such as lack of money or access to food, the Community Food Garden at the University of Tasmania Inveresk is providing valuable skills for growing and harvesting.
Community Garden Coordinator Jeff McClintock said it fit broadly within the sustainability program of the University.
"We survey our students every two years and the most recent survey found 42 per cent of students consider themselves food insecure in some way," Mr McClintock said.
He said in the most serious category, 14 per cent were skipping meals regularly because they didn't have enough money or access to food.
"Part of the response to that is giving not only the students, but also staff and the wider community the opportunity to learn to grow their own food," Mr McClintock said.
"Sustainability wise, it just makes sense to grow food close to where it's consumed in terms of reducing carbon emissions associated with food miles."
Mr McClintock said he wanted the garden to be a part of the broader community, not just for students.
"We don't see this as just a standalone thing that belongs to the university," he said.
READ MORE: Stepping into the world as a trans woman
"In fact, it's really quite a unique community garden in the sense that it is in a totally public place; there's very few community gardens like this where it's just accessible to everyone."
He said one of the most important things for him was the conversations shared in the garden.
"It absolutely piques people's curiosity, they see this thing and ask what we're about and exchange ideas about how to grow food," Mr McClintock said.
Architecture student Praveen Piyadasa said he enjoyed how the garden connected people.
"The communal aspect is massive, there's an opportunity for socialisation because you get a chance to talk with the people you see around the campus every day," Mr Piyadasa said.
"The mental health side of it is important too, because to stay in a room it's so easy to forget that you need to get out and get some sunlight."
Mr McClintock said there was still a lot of learning to be done.
"We only put the first plant in the ground in July last year," he said.
"There's a lot of issues with gardening in a public space like this, in particular facilities that we've got to do it, there's, been some teething issues associated with those.
"But this is the thing about community gardening is we come together, we learn together, we make mistakes, we fix them, and we're definitely moving in the right direction as more and more people get involved."
Mr McClintock hosts weekly gardening sessions at the UTAS Inveresk Community Garden every Thursday from 9am to 11am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.