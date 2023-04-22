Tasmania's bid for an AFL licence no longer has the tripartisan support of the state's political parties.
Tasmanian Greens leader Cassy O'Connor made the announcement on Saturday that her party had withdrawn its support for the bid because of the contentious plans for a new stadium.
We do this with heavy hearts.- Tasmanian Greens leader Cassy O'Connor
"Jeremy Rockliff might not have the courage to stand up to the AFL, but we do, and we won't be part of any deal that involves a new stadium at Macquarie Point," Ms O'Connor said.
The AFL has made clear Tasmania's bid relies on a new, roofed stadium and the State Government has agreed to fund $375 million of the Macquarie Point development with the facility expected to bring a $715 million price tag.
Ms O'Connor confirmed her party had written to the AFL advising chief executive Gillon McLachlan and commissioners of the decision to withdraw from the tripartisan push for Tasmania to join the competition.
"We do this with heavy hearts," she said.
She said the party would change its mind if the AFL decoupled a new stadium from the licence bid.
Liberal Braddon MHA Felix Ellis said the state government would continue to back an AFL team, "even if the Greens don't".
He doubted whether the Tasmanian Greens had ever supported the AFL bid.
"I'm in shock horror that the Greens don't support football, they don't support jobs, they probably never have," Mr Ellis said.
"But we'll continue with the important work that we're doing. Tasmanians deserve their own AFL team."
But we'll continue with the important work that we're doing. Tasmanians deserve their own AFL team.- Liberal Braddon MHA Felix Ellis
Mr Ellis said the Green's decision wouldn't impact the overall bid.
"We really want to send a strong message to the AFL and the AFL community that Tasmanians back this team," he said.
"If there are politicians who don't back it, I really want to say to the rest of the country that Tasmanians, ordinary everyday Tasmanians support this."
He did not directly reply to whether the government should have be upfront about the bid, after Ms O'Connor said the Greens and Tasmanian Labor had been mislead by the premier following reassurances the bid was not contingent on a new stadium.
Labor's position hasn't changed, with state Labor leader Rebecca White clarifying the party's stance.
"Tasmanian Labor will always support Tasmania having a team in the AFL and AFLW, but we don't need a taxpayer funded $1 billion stadium for this to happen," Ms White said.
"The business case for our own Tassie team stacks up and that's why Labor continues to support the bid for our own team in the national competition."
Tasmanian Labor will always support Tasmania having a team in the AFL and AFLW, but we don't need a taxpayer funded $1 billion stadium for this to happen.- Tasmanian Labor leader Rebecca White
She said a billion-dollar stadium wasn't a priority for the state.
"... and we should not have to build one to get our team," Ms White said.
Ms O'Connor had called on Tasmanian Labor to follow in her party's footsteps.
"A new stadium would come with a billion dollar price tag, and leave the State massively in debt," Ms O'Connor said.
"If Prime Minister Albanese is going to fund any part of Macquarie Point, it should be for something like the vision that was released by former Governor, Kate Warner, and Booker Prize winning author, Richard Flanagan, this week."
The alternative Macquarie Point proposal had included medium density housing, a Truth and Reconciliation Art Park, public and active transport, a revamped State Library and public pool.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
