Launceston Tornadoes are back on the winners' list after snapping their three-game losing streak on Saturday night.
The Torns, who hadn't won since round one, comfortably accounted for Ballarat Miners 96-58 at Ulverstone's Thunder Stadium.
They stormed home in the final stanza, outscoring the Miners 27-3.
Launceston had a more even spread of scorers than their recent games with eight players contributing points and five reaching double digits.
Guard Olivia West top-scored with 20 points as well as having seven rebounds and four assists.
She sunk five of her nine three-pointer attempts.
Point guard Micah Simpson was also busy with 14 points in her second game back from injury.
Youngster Macey Crawford continued her promising form with 13 points and three rebounds.
The Torns fell 75-66 to Knox Raiders at Elphin Sports Centre on Friday night.
Shooting was the Tornadoes' focus against the Miners as they only hit 36 per cent of their shots inside the arc on Friday night.
They raised that to 56 per cent against Ballarat.
Launceston host Melbourne Tigers at Elphin Sports Centre on Saturday, April 29 at 6.30pm.
brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
