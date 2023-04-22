Launceston took plenty from their 12.9 (81) to 7.9 (51) loss to Clarence in TSL round three at Bellerive Oval on Saturday.
The Kangaroos led at every change but were never far from the Blues' reach.
Caretaker coach Scott Stephens reiterated playing a finals-contender early in the season was valuable.
"I think Clarence are still missing a couple of players but to get a up-close look at how they actually play and how they move the footy and where they've developed from 12 months ago is really important for us going forward," he said.
"As will looking at Kingborough next week."
READ MORE:
Stephens said the Blues didn't do the basics well enough for long enough.
"Our skill level just wasn't up to the standard we expect and TSL standard really," he said.
"We got found out on the rebound, they would have got a lot of scores from our turnovers which is disappointing because you work so hard to get the footy and you don't want to be giving it back to them."
He was proud of the way the Blues outscored the Roos two goals to one in the final term.
Stephens highlighted Isaac Hyatt's effort.
"He was playing on Baxter Norton for the majority of the day in a nullifying role and was also good for us offensively," he said.
"He took a really good step forward.
"Liam Jones was probably our most lively in that half-forward role.
"Losing Bailey Gillow (dislocated shoulder) before half-time, we had to throw Liam around so he got a run through the midfield and up forward."
Jones, who was acknowledged as the Blues' best, kicked three majors while Jake Hinds slotted two.
The caretaker coach also lauded Josh Gillow for his work down back as well as Sam Foley who played on Colin Garland.
Ryan Tyrrell and Brodie Palfreyman also battled hard through the game.
Launceston were without co-captain Jobi Harper (unavailable).
"We just tried to even the spread across the group to cover Jobi but we probably did lack that bigger body," Stephens said.
The Blues had a pair of debutants.
Seth Pfeiffer got a run in the ruck in the fourth quarter and Jordan Cowell played forward.
"(Seth's) a competitor and athlete and gave us something good to look at in the last quarter," Stephens said.
Oscar Paprotny was named best player and Noah Holmes slotted four goals for the winners.
Kingborough host Glenorchy and North Hobart welcome Lauderdale on Anzac Day while North Launceston have the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.