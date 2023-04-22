The Examiner
Launceston Blues fall to Clarence in TSL round three

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated April 22 2023 - 9:12pm, first published 9:00pm
Launceston's Josh Gillow spoils the ball earlier this season. He played well against Clarence. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston's Josh Gillow spoils the ball earlier this season. He played well against Clarence. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston took plenty from their 12.9 (81) to 7.9 (51) loss to Clarence in TSL round three at Bellerive Oval on Saturday.

