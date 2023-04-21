Tasmania's Australian Olympic Committee president Ian Chesterman has been elected to the executive board of the Oceania National Olympic Committees.
One of four candidates to put their names forward at the ONOC general assembly in Brisbane, the Legana father-of-three said his election is an honour, with his enduring focus to ensure that the Pacific region shares the opportunity of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
"The Olympic movement can play a great role in bringing people together," Chesterman said.
"The Brisbane 2032 Games will be a home Games for people right across the Pacific.
"Together we can use the runway to Brisbane to make a meaningful difference to the lives of many in the Pacific and importantly build a much stronger sports system throughout Oceania to serve the lead-in to the 2032 Games and for many decades after that as well."
Chesterman indicated that for athletes across the region, the immediate task is to qualify and then prepare for the Paris Olympic Games next year.
The AOC partnered with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to help 76 athletes from 11 Pacific countries to train, prepare and attend the Tokyo 2020 Games against the backdrop of the COVID pandemic.
"The AOC, as a proud member of ONOC, stands ready to assist our Pacific neighbours as we look towards Paris," Chesterman added.
"We have the Pacific Games to be held in the Solomon Islands in November, a chance for several sports to qualify for Paris. Australia will be sending a contingent likely to be around 120 people and we are looking forward to that opportunity."
