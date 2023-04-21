The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tasmania's Australian Olympic Committee president Ian Chesterman elected to Oceania National Olympic Committees

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated April 22 2023 - 9:01am, first published 7:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania's Australian Olympic Committee president Ian Chesterman. Picture file
Tasmania's Australian Olympic Committee president Ian Chesterman. Picture file

Tasmania's Australian Olympic Committee president Ian Chesterman has been elected to the executive board of the Oceania National Olympic Committees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.