Two goals in the final two minutes gave South Launceston women their first win of the season, prevailing 2-0 against a tough City Marians outfit.
The Suns had the majority of the play but were thwarted in the circle by Marians' Petrina Birtwhistle and Lucy Vandenberg.
After persistent attack through Alice Hendry and Annabel Butterick, the Suns found the back of the net with two minutes to go and again seconds before the final siren to seal the points.
Queechy stormed to an 8-0 win over West Devonport. Millie Smith and Lucy Cooper for Queechy were judged the umpires' best with a hat-trick each, while Chloe White and Sarah Gray worked hard through the Dragons' midfield, as well as Susanna Gibson in their forward line.
South Burnie came out 2-1 winners against Smithton thanks to a Chloe Leary double. Meah Leary worked tirelessly in the Hawks' attack, while Mel Scolyer distributed well from their back line. Leah House was a cool head for Saints, while attackers Gabi Spinks and Sophie Buckby worked well together.
In the men's competition, Tamar Churinga and Burnie Baptist ground out a 1-1 draw, with the Lions tying it up after the siren.
Baptist worked well through their midfield duo of Braden Johnson and Jake Wolfe, with Henry Wright eventually breaking the deadlock.
Joe Caelli was a rock in the Lions' defensive unit, while Rohan John provided drive in their forays forward. However, it was Alex Charlton who scored from a short corner after the siren to tie the game up.
South Launceston put together a solid performance in a 6-1 win over a young City Marians side.
Callum Dubbeld and Al McBain set their chances up well for the Suns' strikers, with Kurt Budgeon scoring four, while Alexander Walter was steadfast in Marians' defence. Young striker Aidan Jones worked hard in attack, rewarded with a goal.
Launceston City fought to a 2-1 win over South Burnie. With the scores locked at 1-1 at half-time, Beau Cornelius scored his second for the Tigers, with Dominic Gill holding firm in their defence. Connor Poke was a workhorse in the Hawks' back half alongside keeper Jarred Bomford, while Stuart Bowles caused trouble up forward.
Queechy's strikers were in fine form in their 7-0 win over West Devonport. Khan Riley led from the back with two short corner goals, ably assisted by Ryan Horne and Jakeb Morris. Zack King toiled hard in the net for the Dragons, while Jye Dodt and Isaac McLeod were strong through their midfield.
