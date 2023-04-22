The Examiner
South Launceston women win in Greater Northern League

By Lynsey Shepherd-Blazley
Updated April 22 2023 - 9:27pm, first published 9:00pm
West Devonport captain Sarah Grey and Isabelle Sharman, of Queechy, in action on Saturday. Picture by Rod Thompson
Two goals in the final two minutes gave South Launceston women their first win of the season, prevailing 2-0 against a tough City Marians outfit.

