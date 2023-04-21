The debate over whether Jason Horne-Francis did the right thing by abandoning his commitment to North Melbourne after just one AFL season should raise significantly broader questions than simply about his personal decision.
The AFL competition has spurned its own terminology - heading in the direction of its own language - such are the appetites for the game's coaching and media cohorts to develop their own codes and concepts that apply to no-one else.
That is until they obsess so often on something that others have no choice but to follow.
Few elite professional sportspeople now play in a team - they are a group - semantically making that all about them - rather than an entity that those looking in might perceive.
We now have fat sides, corridors, a midfield, back sixes and so on - not that there was ever anything wrong or politically incorrect about the previous references that required them to be supplanted.
One other prevalent concept is the perceived need for players "to get back home".
No sooner in some cases have players signed on the dotted line for benefits and opportunities substantially more favourable than their colleagues in the non-football world, than it seems they want something different.
This contrasts significantly with those outside the footy world.
There are way more towns and cities in Australia where you cannot study for a degree in most disciplines or acquire skills in a trade of choice, than those which provide those opportunities.
Tens of thousands of late teen-years Australians relocate for those and other career-related reasons every year. If they want to pursue their current goal in life, they have no choice - and suck it up. They do so knowing that this is, very often, a minimum three or four commitment.
Why should gifted football players be any different?
Perhaps the most relevant contrast is of young Australians of the same age as Horne-Francis who at 18 sign up for a sports scholarship at a US university.
It's a good comparison because the financial benefits package for many is similar to a first-year AFL player's - a free education, board and lodging and all the allowances necessary to access the best week-in week-out sports competitions for the age group across the globe.
More than 500 young Australians take up this opportunity in just athletics and basketball alone each year - a not dissimilar number to those in the entire AFL cohort and certainly way more than the number who have been required to move from their home base.
While there are some who decide that the National Collegiate Athletics Association environment is not for them and return home, this number is small and most often within the first few months of their arrival in the States. Almost none pack it in after they have become a part of the system.
And, of course, there is the massive difference that an athlete on a US sports scholarship can't just hop on a plane for one, two or three hours and head home for time with family and friends.
By contrast they all have a choice or two about which way to pursue their goals in sport - which is not necessarily the case with a number one draft pick like Horne-Francis.
While staying at home in Australia on a services-only support agreement with a state institute of sport or some National Athlete Support Scheme cash, if they are lucky, may not be as attractive as a full scholarship in the States, it is an option. They have that choice.
In effect Horne-Francis, and any other drafted AFL or AFWL player does not.
While, in theory, there are other paths to an AFL club, unless a young man, in particular, is prepared to nominate for the annual drafts and submit to the consequences, the door is mostly shut for the following 12 months.
Only the privileged few - because their father happened to play with a club for a certain number of games - can control the process a little.
Perhaps it is not 19-year-old Horne-Francis who should be booed, but rather the AFL for not refining its system to permit the most talented newcomers each year to have more influence over their own futures.
