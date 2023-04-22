After recording eight straight 'L's between them, it was Riverside who finally registered their first 'W' at the expense of cross-town rivals Launceston United.
A pulsating NPL Tasmania derby tested the limits of the Birch Avenue car park and nerves of Olympic's coaches as their team hung on for an hour to a 2-1 win.
Doubling their goal tally for the season, Olympic also scored their first non-penalty allowing coach Helder Dos Santos Silva and striker Andre Chamusca to give the club song a Portuguese accent.
"I just want to take the voodoo out," Dos Santos Silva said of his team's previous failure to win in the league.
"It means a lot for me because I have been here for a while and have only two wins on the board and that is not good enough because as a coach you live on results and winning games.
"If you don't have results, everyone is going to look at you like you are not good enough."
United more than played their part in a rousing contest although that was little consolation to their coach Fernando Munoz.
"Other clubs have 10 years in this competition and we have five games so it is hard," he said.
"But we keep working and I have confidence in my players. We need to continue training hard and learning, go home, come back next Saturday, prepare for the next game and do it better.
"It's our first season in NPL and we need to understand this but it's hard talking about getting better when you have lost, but every game we have done more things better."
Having opened his league account with a consolation spot-kick against Devonport, Chamusca added another from twice as far out, curling in a direct free-kick having watched his "gaffer" do the same for Olympic's social side six days earlier.
"He said to me he's going to score a free-kick today," Dos Santos Silva said. "I said my free-kicks are excellent and he said he would score one better than mine and he was right."
Lochie Dean drilled in United's equaliser and his first statewide goal midway through the first half before Chamusca turned provider for the impressive Austin Marshall to flick in what proved to be the winner.
Although goalless, the second half was nail-biting stuff as Zac Reissig, Chamusca and Liam Poulson all went close while United keeper Aidan Piper also produced one miraculous save to thwart Poulson.
"We analyse our opponent and go into a lot of depth, every single player we know how they play," Dos Santos Silva added.
"Fernando is a good coach and he knows how to hurt us as well so I'm very happy for this win because I think we deserve it and should have been winning 5-1."
Launceston City failed to build on an early lead at Clarence and paid the price as the hosts came back to win 2-1.
Mason Smith volleyed City ahead direct from Toby Simeoni's throw-in.
Stef Tantari also struck the crossbar with a free-kick for Daniel Syson's side before Zebras were awarded a penalty only to see City keeper Lachie Clark save well to his right.
Simeoni nearly doubled City's lead with a mazy run just before the break only to be denied by a strong save and the Zebras turned the tide after the interval scoring two unanswered goals.
Devonport continued the excellent start to their title defence with a 2-1 win at traditional rivals South Hobart.
The only WSL match of the day provided a major shock as high-flying Devonport were brought down to earth with a 5-1 defeat at Clarence.
A big weekend of action at Birch Avenue concludes with reigning champions Launceston United hosting Taroona at 2pm on Sunday, while South Hobart play Kingborough.
Riverside women's captain Meg Connolly was sharing the credit despite bagging eight of her team's goals in a 10-2 Friday-night win at Launceston United.
The prolific striker took her season tally to 18 with Matilda Reilly and an excellent Mia Findlay header completing the scoring.
"It was a great team effort," said Olympic's perennial golden boot winner.
"It was a bit of a slow start from us overall, but I'm proud of how well we came together and played our game in the second half. We stayed composed and the goals came."
A United team reduced to 10 by the sending off of captain Neve Ringk registered through Bianca Anderson and Charley Read whose dad and coach Johnny was proud of his team's performance.
"A valiant effort from a young team," he said. "We're really coming together, we've just got to keep doing what we're doing. Our possession and triangles are improving, we're showing grit, determination and backbone and it was good to score two goals when we were under a lot of pressure."
The most anticipated match of the round saw Ulverstone edge Northern Rangers 1-0.
Launceston City returned from Burnie United with a 6-0 loss but a vote of confidence from coach Richard Reilly.
"I was very proud of the girls, they played the game right to the end," he said. "But Burnie are a very skilled team and well-drilled."
Devonport won 2-0 at Somerset.
In the men's competition, Satsuki Ito maintained his excellent goal-scoring run with the only goal as Riverside won 1-0 at Launceston United.
Goals from Bruce Maripo and coach Dan Smith helped Launceston City to a 2-1 win at Burnie United.
Northern Rangers had to settle for a goalless draw at Ulverstone while Somerset beat Devonport 3-2.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.