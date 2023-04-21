Launceston Tornadoes will be looking to break a three-game losing streak when they take on Ballarat Miners on Saturday night in Ulverstone.
The Torns were brave in defeat against Knox Raiders in their first encounter of the NBL1 South season at Elphin Sports Centre on Friday night.
They went down 75-66 despite leading 33-29 at half-time.
Recruit Riley Lupfer was deadly from downtown and led the scoring at half-time with 13 points.
Meanwhile, the Torns drew multiple charges and created turnovers with their well-executed double teams.
Captain Keely Froling was well held by her twin sister Alicia early but fought hard for buckets.
The Raiders lifted in the dying stages of the second quarter and brought that momentum into the second half.
Shooting was the Tornadoes downfall and they only hit 36 per cent of their shots inside the arc.
Coach Sarah Veale knew that was the difference.
"The first quarter we were up and our effective-field goal percentage was about 50 per cent and there's was 20 something," she said.
"In the third quarter, their effective-field goal percentage was 74 and ours was 20.
"We didn't shoot the ball well enough."
She added the Torns played too fast and took shots they shouldn't have.
"We know where we get our good shots from and our good looks from and we went away from that tonight when the pressure was on," she said.
Without a doubt the highlight of the night was watching the Froling twins and their physical match-up.
It was a joy to watch two of the nation's best basketballers go head-to-head and you had to smile at their competitive spirit.
Keely finished with 28 points while Alicia sunk 22.
"You have to love the way they play against each other, it's incredible," Veale said.
"They're sisters, they love each other dearly yet they go out there and they compete so hard for their teams.
"We always knew it was going to be a battle and I thought they both did a great job, they kind of counteract each other really."
The Tornadoes' Micah Simpson, who played about 20 minutes, was handy on return from a back injury.
"She went really well for her first game back and she'll continue to improve every game as she gets more confident in her body as well," Veale said.
"That will make a big difference to how she plays."
Veale was happy with her young team's effort on defence.
"We had a focus on defensive transition to stop their fast breaks and we did a really good job of that," she said.
The Raiders' Rachael Quirk was awarded the Anzac medal for best displaying the Anzac spirit.
She played a crucial role in the second half and finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Lupfer ended up with 19 points and teammate Olivia West sunk 15.
Launceston face Ballarat at Thunder Stadium at 6pm on Saturday.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
