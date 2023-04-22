Remembering those who sacrificed for Australia on Anzac Day is a significant part of the Australian identity.
Australians across the country take a moment of silence to reflect, remember and honour those who have served in the Defence Force on April 25 each year.
Hundreds show up to services across Launceston and the North-East each year.
For David Annear, the son of decorated Air Force pilot Ernest Anzac Day has always been one of the most important days of the year.
"Growing up, I can't remember ever missing an Anzac Day service," Mr Annear said.
He had a grandfather and uncle serve on the Western Front, and uncles, cousins and his father served in World War II.
Mr Annear reflected on one of his proudest days in his life on Anzac Day aged 16.
"I was playing in the Beaconsfield Municipality Band, and three quarters of the band was school kids," he said.
"We performed as part of Anzac Day and behind me was my grandfather, my father and two uncles.
"For a 16-year-old it doesn't get much better than that."
He said Anzac Day wasn't about glorifying war but acknowledging what those who served accomplished.
"A lot of families have incredible history with people who have served," Mr Annear said.
